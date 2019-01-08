CES 2019: Harley-Davidson Livewire

At the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, Harley-Davidson announced the production version of the Livewire all-electric bike would go on sale in August of 2019 and pre-orders are open now. The Livewire starts at $29,799.

The estimated riding range for the Livewire is approximately 110 miles on an urban cycle. With the onboard level 1 charger (a standard household outlet), the bike will charge overnight. Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charging is available while out on the road, but charging time has not been released. Harley has stated that all dealers that sell the Livewire will have chargers on-site for public use.

Harley states that the Livewire can do 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. That sounds fast for a car, but merely mid-pack for a motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson in investing heavily in electric motorcycles and expects to have a full portfolio of EV bikes available by 2022.