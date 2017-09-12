Frankfurt 2017: Land Rover Discovery SVX Is A High Performance Mountain Goat

Land Rover says the Discovery SVX will go into production next year at SVO's Technical Center.

Outside, SVO has fitted new bumpers with skid plates, grille and side vents finished in black, orange tow hooks, and and an exclusive Tectonic Grey paint.

Power comes from a supercharged 5.0L V8 with 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a specially calibrated eight-speed automatic with a two-speed transfer box.

SVX will be reserved for models that can go anywhere and this Discovery fits the bill. The chassis boasts a lifted air suspension with long-travel dampers and new knuckles; Hydraulic Active Roll Control that provides better wheel articulation, and a set of 20-inch forged-aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires. Land Rover's Terrain Response 2 system has been retuned for the SVX to provide maximum traction no matter the terrain.

Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations has been building up a reputation with high-performance and ultra-luxury models. They're hoping to add capable vehicles to that list with the debut of the Land Rover Discovery SVX.

NEW DISCOVERY SVX - LAND ROVER REVEALS ALL-TERRAIN CHAMPION AT FRANKFURT IAA

Land Rover has revealed the Discovery SVX – the ultimate Discovery for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures.

New Discovery SVX revealed at Frankfurt Motor Show is a production preview of the ultimate all-terrain Land Rover Discovery, with a 525PS 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powertrain

Most extreme Land Rover yet, with go-anywhere capability – increased ground clearance, body and suspension lifts, more wheel articulation and large all-terrain tyres

Specially tuned Terrain Response 2 system and Active Roll Control are firsts for new Discovery

Discovery SVX will be the first Land Rover assembled by hand at the SVO Technical Centre when production begins in 2018

Frankfurt, Germany, 12 September 2017 – Land Rover has revealed the Discovery SVX – the ultimate Discovery for off-road enthusiasts seeking epic adventures.

Discovery SVX, launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show, adds extreme all-terrain capability to the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) product triangle. SVX will sit alongside the acclaimed Range Rover Sport SVR and Range Rover SVAutobiography, which are hallmarks for outstanding on-road performance and supreme luxury respectively.

Discovery SVX will be the first Land Rover hand-assembled by expert craftsmen at the SVO Technical Centre in the UK when production begins in 2018.

John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, said: “SVO designers are embedded within the Land Rover team and have worked with our engineers to unleash their own passion for adventure to create another truly desirable and versatile vehicle in the Land Rover line-up.”

Discovery SVX embodies the design excellence and engineering integrity that are core values of every Land Rover, building on the legendary Land Rover all-terrain capability and adventurous spirit to deliver the ultimate in off-road performance and desirability.

Since its launch in 2016 the fifth-generation Discovery, built on Land Rover’s strong, safe and light aluminium architecture, has won admiration as the world’s best full-size versatile SUV. That makes it the perfect base for SVO’s first SVX vehicle. New Discovery is the first modern Land Rover to wear the SVX badge.

Mark Stanton, SVO Director, said: “The SVX product line gives us a fantastic opportunity to deliver the ultimate Land Rover all-terrain capability in a dynamic and distinctive manner, creating a rugged and versatile SUV that the whole family will love: effortless, unstoppable and connected, whatever the terrain.

“Discovery SVX is designed to reward off-road driving enthusiasts with the next level of all-terrain capability, without compromising comfort and practicality.”

SVX takes Discovery versatility to new levels through further development of its formidable off-road ability. It will be offered exclusively with Jaguar Land Rover’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, tuned to deliver 525PS peak power and 625Nm torque, along with suspension modifications to enhance driver confidence when tackling the toughest terrain.

Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC), is new to Discovery on SVX. It gives increased wheel articulation and improved body control, enhancing extreme off-road traction while also reducing body roll for smooth and sure-footed on-road driving.

Discovery SVX has improved approach, departure and breakover angles, achieved by raising both the lightweight aluminium monocoque architecture and the four-corner air suspension system, employing long-travel dampers and revised knuckles, and fitting larger 815mm diameter 275/55 R20 Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels.

Tyres with higher side-walls reduce contact pressure and improve performance on soft surfaces. Combined with a more aggressive tread pattern, this improves grip in muddy conditions.

Discovery SVX is also equipped with active centre and electronic rear locking differentials which work with the specially tuned Terrain Response 2 system to optimise traction on all surfaces.

Complementing these hardware upgrades are unique software calibrations for the eight-speed automatic transmission with twin-speed transfer box, and Discovery’s dynamics systems including Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio electric power-assisted steering (EPAS). Discovery SVX also features a model-first Pistol Shifter in place of the Drive select rotary shifter to offer the driver optimum control of gear selection in off-road manoeuvres.

To visually reflect Discovery SVX’s inherent robustness and go-further ability, Land Rover designers have referenced features of iconic Discovery off-road challenge vehicles, such as those used for Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events, to give SVX a distinctive, aggressive and purposeful appearance inside and out.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “The combination of design excellence and engineering integrity inherent in every Land Rover is the foundation of everything we do. The Discovery SVX reinforces Land Rover’s unrivalled reputation for building vehicles with true all-terrain capability for customers who desire the ultimate in off-road performance.”

The production preview SVX at Frankfurt IAA features unique front and rear bumpers with protective skid plates and exposed Rush Orange-finished metal recovery eyes – each rated to enable recovery of more than six tonnes, an anti-glare bonnet finish and an integrated rear-mounted electric winch system.

Discovery SVX also stands out through its exclusive satin Tectonic Grey paint finish, a unique colour and material combination of Lunar and Light Oyster with Rush Orange accents inside, and ‘X’ logo perforations on the SVX-branded seats. Unique Narvik Black side vents with V8 badging, a Narvik Black Dynamic grille, Black roof rails and a roof-mounted unit with two additional light pods for improved low-light visibility complete the transformation.

The first Land Rover SVX from SVO makes its world debut on the Jaguar Land Rover stand at Frankfurt IAA, 12-24 September, alongside a comprehensive range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles including SVO stablemates the Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, Jaguar F-TYPE SVR and Jaguar XE SV Project 8.