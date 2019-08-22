Jump to content
    Hyundai "45" Concept Teased for Frankfurt

      ...A concept that looks to the past for the future...

    Hyundai teased an image of its『45』Concept today ahead of the Frankfort International Motor Show. The car will be a fully electric vehicle and will be a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design.

    The concept looks back to the brand's first model in the 1970s for inspiration and is visibly angular. The new design language is an evolution of Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design.  ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.

    The 『45』Concept will be unveiled on September 10th. 

    Source and Image: Hyundai

    Interesting, looks wide and low. Guess it is an EV car? Wonder what the battery pack size will be and the performance of the power train. FWD/AWD/RWD, so many questions and so little info at this time. Excitement! :D

