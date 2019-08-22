Hyundai "45" Concept Teased for Frankfurt

Hyundai teased an image of its『45』Concept today ahead of the Frankfort International Motor Show. The car will be a fully electric vehicle and will be a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design.

The concept looks back to the brand's first model in the 1970s for inspiration and is visibly angular. The new design language is an evolution of Hyundai's "Sensuous Sportiness" design. ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.

The 『45』Concept will be unveiled on September 10th.