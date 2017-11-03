Jump to content
    House Republican's New Tax Plan Will Scrap the $7,500 EV Credit

    By William Maley

      • This will make EVs even a tougher sale

    One key selling point automakers have been using to move electric vehicles is the federal tax credit of up to $7,500. But a new tax cut bill being proposed by House Republicans could eliminate that credit.

    The bill announced today includes a provision of eliminating the credit after the 2017 tax year if the bill goes into law.

    The credits are important as it helps level the playing field between internal combustion engines and EVs. Currently, the credit will begin to phase out once an auto manufacturer once it sells 200,000 EVs or plug-in hybrids. Bloomberg reports that Tesla would be the first automaker to reach the limit, followed by GM and Nissan. If that tax credit is eliminated, automakers worry they would experience a plunge in sales.

    “The credits matter a lot. In states without EV mandates or incentives, you’ll see sales crater,” said Eric Noble, president of the CarLab.

    Bloomberg cites the example of Georgia which cut its $5,000 electric vehicle tax credit back in 2015. Sales tumbled from 1,400 to just fewer than 100.

    Automakers are spending a lot of money and time in lobbying to make sure the credit is renewed partly due to new mandates being placed by California and a number of other states saying a certain percentage of new cars sold have to EVs.

    "The potential elimination of the federal electric vehicle tax credit will impact the choices of prospective buyers and make the electric vehicle mandate in 10 states — about a third of the market — even more difficult to meet," said Gloria Bergquist, a spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing various automakers such as GM and Toyota.

    Source: Bloomberg, Reuters

    dfelt

    GOP needs to pull their heads out, idiots just do not get that climate change is real and ev auto's need to be the future for a cleaner city experience with less pollution to breath and noise to destroy the hearing.

    Glad to see that the Auto Companies are pushing to keep the tax credit in place. Very well worth it.

    smk4565
    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    GOP needs to pull their heads out, idiots just do not get that climate change is real and ev auto's need to be the future for a cleaner city experience with less pollution to breath and noise to destroy the hearing.

    Glad to see that the Auto Companies are pushing to keep the tax credit in place. Very well worth it.

    Agree.  Not to make it too political, but EV's are the future, they are cleaner and more quiet.  The technology will get there eventually where EV's are just as cheap to produce as gas cars, and when batteries are cheap, you'll see them take over.

    I would be in favor of the incentives staying, because they'll run out in a few years anyway.  If they cut the incentive, then I don't think it is the end of the world either, because some car makers are closing in on 200,000 sales anyway, and by 2023 the battery tech will even out the price and you won't need the credits anyway.

    I'd be more concerned about all the EPA cuts and removal of environmental protections.  

    balthazar

    Interesting to learn how the credit works.

    • It's a literal credit on your federal taxes for the year you bought the eligible car. If you buy a Bolt in '17 (eligible for $7500) but you only owe $2500 in federal tax, instead you pay $0 and the other $5000 goes poof!
    • If you lease, the credit goes to the lease company, not you.

    67impss

    I disagree with the credit there's no reason for me to pay my earnings to the government so an early adapter can buy a new electric car. I can't afford to pay for my own new auto let alone pay for someone else's. Early adaptors are making the choice to buy an auto that is much more expensive and really is a luxury item at this point. I don't mind paying taxes for my own share of the government but I draw the line at paying for my neighbors car and not being able to make enough money to pay for a newer used auto for my own family.

    dfelt
    11 minutes ago, 67impss said:

    I disagree with the credit there's no reason for me to pay my earnings to the government so an early adapter can buy a new electric car. I can't afford to pay for my own new auto let alone pay for someone else's. Early adaptors are making the choice to buy an auto that is much more expensive and really is a luxury item at this point. I don't mind paying taxes for my own share of the government but I draw the line at paying for my neighbors car and not being able to make enough money to pay for a newer used auto for my own family.

    So then how do you feel about the so called 40+ billion given to the oil companies to offset their R&D when ExxonMobil made 100 Billion profit and paid their CEO hundreds of Millions. Should we not be cutting off that wasted tax dollars then as well as the billions paid to ethanol companies, CNG companies or Bio-Diesel?

    Healthy change usually comes by the gov supporting early tech that will lead to a better future for us all.

    67impss

    Maybe that's the amount that they need to be able to meet the regulations that the government likes to throw at the energy corporations. 

    See dfelt I to can put you on the defense, I read the articles and posts and I am almost always able to figure out who's going to attack whom. Drew used to police this stuff better but I understand that work and life in general take precedence over the internet. I have been on this board since before Avanti something sold it to Drew and have seen all of the bickering through the years,we used to have discussions with each other but now just attack each other.

    I'd move on to another board but I have come to like a lot of you guys and still value quite a few of their opinions even if it conflicts with mine. So maybe I don't share much for a while and just lurk till the climate changes and it's a bit friendlier. We have lost so many good minds because of the bickering already. (Off my soapbox) back to lurking, good night guys.

