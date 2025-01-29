Welcome to the 2026 BMW iX

BMW for the 2026 model year of the iX SAV or Sports Activity Vehicle has stated that they have delivered a simplified design language EV with more power, range and efficency. Lets look at the options this updated EV SUV or SAV as BMW calls it offers.

2026 BMW iX models:

iX xDrive45 provides 402 hp and an estimated range of up to 312 miles, 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, top speed of 124mph

iX xDrive60 provides 536 hp and an estimated range of up to 340 miles, 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, top speed of 124mph

iX M70 xDrive provides 650 hp and an estimated range of up to 302 miles in a performance-oriented M-specific design, 0-60 in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 155mph

Base MSRPs (+$1,175 destination and handling)

2025 BMW iX xDrive45 $75,150

2025 BMW iX xDrive60 $88,500

2025 BMW iX M70 xDrive $111,500

Simplified, enhanced sportiness design language on the exterior of the 2026 iX SAV. Did BMW achieve this?

BMW has redesigned the headlights, turn indicators and updated the kidney grille, but is it enough to enhance the look? They say subtle diagonal lines are echoed from front to back while the front and rear aprons have a seamless design and a higher proportion of surfaces that are painted body-color.

This simplified design language is paired with 20-inch alloy wheels by default but have the option of offering 21-, 22- and 23-inch wheel options. All of these aluminum wheels come with optional use aluminum inserts that help reduce drag.

Interior: Progressive Luxury, Refined Sportiness

BMW has for the first time offered in the iX upgraded seats that offer a wide range of adjustments, including backrest adjustments, lumbar support and pronounced contouring.

This continues with upgraded Climate comfort package, to a panoramic roof and enhanced Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, with 30 speakers and exciters in the front seats, delivers an exceptionally intense and precisely balanced sound experience.

You decide as here is the visually released images:

iX xDrive45 interior

iX xDrive60 interior

iX M70 xDrive Interior

Full gallery can be viewed here: 2026 BMW iX Gallery

Some updated details in regards to the EV powertrain:

Net usable power by model iX xDrive45 - 100.1 kWh iX xDrive60 - 113.4 kWh iX M79 xDrive - 112.8 kWh

New Heat Pump

More efficient predictive heat management of the battery pack

Updated optimized charging software iX xDrive45 - 175 kW top charging speed iX xDrive60 - 195 kW top charging speed iX M79 xDrive - 195 kW top charging speed

Automated optimized driving and parking with Level 2+ highway assistance

Enhanced Smartphone control of parking and maneuvering Parking Assistant, including Back-Up Assistant Optional Parking Assistant Professional, part of the Driving Assistant Professional Package, adds Parking View including Top View, Panorama View and 3D View, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder and Anti-Theft Recorder

Display and operating system, connectivity. Intuitive user experience and advanced digital services.

BMW Maps navigation system with charging-optimized route planning

Over-the-air updates: Remote Software Upgrade and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades

Video streaming and in-car gaming on the control display

Personalized user experience with BMW ID, My BMW App and personal eSIM, BMW Digital Key Plus as standard

Efficient driving with the efficiency trainer BMW app

Optimized 400V architecture

Production of the 2026 BMW iX will begin March 2025, deliveries are expected to commence Q2 of 2025.

Further details to be released closer to launch.