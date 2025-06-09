2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V: Cadillac's New Pocket Rocket

We reported back in April that Cadillac would be releasing a V-Series version of their OPTIQ EV for the coming model year, joining the Cadillac Lyriq-V in the V-series lineup. Today we finally get the details.

While the base Cadillac Optiq already makes 300 horsepower, the OPTIQ-V bumps that up to a robust 519 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque when the car is in Velocity Max mode. That is sufficient to sprint to 60 in just 3.5 seconds. Carrying an 85 kWh battery pack, Cadillac's preliminary range estimate comes in at 275 miles. Naturally, that range would decrease with a lot of Velocity Max driving.



For charging, the OPTIQ-V is the first GM vehicle to come standard with the NACS charge port. Home charging at 240V is available at 7.7kW, 11.5 kW, and if a 100-amp breaker is available, 19.2 kW. DC Fast-Charging allows the OPTIQ-V to take on power at a rate up to 70 miles in 10 minutes.

Accessing Velocity Max is done through the V-Mode button on the steering wheel or in the drive mode app in the center screen. V-Mode allows the driver to customize their experience and pre-select performance settings that are activated by the V-Mode button. Drivers can select from Launch Control for maximum straight line acceleration and Competitive Mode for extra traction management to enhance agility. Handling is managed by Continuous Damping Control (CDC) dampers. Brembo performance brake calipers are standard on the front and available in blue or red with a V-Series logo. When you want the car to take over driving, Super Cruise is standard and available for use on approved roads.

All Go, Plenty of Show

Cadillac makes sure other drivers know you're in something special with V-Series specific looks. The front fascia is unique to the OPTIQ-V, complete with the signature V-Pattern mesh lower grill, high gloss black front splitter, and body color lower trim. A Carbon Fiber package is available which upgrades the front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear mid-spoiler to carbon fiber. Wheels are 21-inch satin graphite alloy by default or optional 21-inch dark painted sport wheels are available. The roof is painted black standard with a panoramic fixed-glass section while two new limited-edition exterior colors: Magnus Metal Frost and Deep Ocean Tintcoat join the color palette. V-Series badging is placed prominently around the exterior.

The Inside Counts Too

Optiq-V offers two interior color schemes: Noir with Santorini Blue accents or Noir and Sky Cool Gray with Santorini Blue accents. An additional darker accent fabric is woven from yarn made from 100-percent recycled materials. Standard genuine carbon fiber trim decorates the center console.

The standard audio system is a 19-speaker AKG Studio unit with Dolby Atmos paired with a 33-inch diagonal LED display.

Starting price for the OPTIQ-V rings up at $68,795, including destination charges and before taxes and fees.