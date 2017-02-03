  • Sign in to follow this  
    Callaway's AeroWagon Is Now In the Flesh

    By William Maley

      • How to make your C7 Corvette stand out

    Almost four years ago, famed Corvette tuner Callaway showed a design study for a Corvette Stingray known as the AeroWagon. A shooting brake version of then new Corvette, the tuner announced later in the year that it would put the AeroWagon into production as it generated enough interest.

    Flash forward to now and Callaway has finally produced a production version of the AeroWagon, now known as the C21 AeroWagon. The model shown here comes courtesy of Callaway's General Manager of Operations, Peter Callaway on their Facebook page. Available only for the coupe, the conversion swaps the fastback for a longer roof piece and tailgate. All of the body panels are made out of carbon fiber and the rear glass is tempered safety glass that keeps the defroster. The best part of this conversion is that it uses all of the hardware and latching mechanisms from the hatchback, allowing for the easy reversal back to the standard fastback. 

    The C21 AeroWagon conversion will set you back $14,990. Add an additional $2,980 if you want the AeroWagon to match the body color. Callaway will officially unveil the C21 AeroWagon at the National Corvette Museum’s Bash in Bowling Green, Ky from April 27th to 29th.

    Source: Callaway Facebook, Corvette Blogger
    Pic Credit: Peter Callaway

    dfelt

    Very cool, :metal: I love the look, still hate the rear lights with that pull down thing in the corners.

    ccap41

    Not functional enough to be cool to me. That's what makes the CTS-V and E63 wagons cool, they're purposeful and badass.

    oldshurst442

    I dont like the way this looks.

    gallery-1486131729-aerowagonvsregular.jp

    With the above pic as reference... the fastback angle and look to the regular Corvette aint changed. Just unnecessary additions of glass and carbon fibre pieces...

    About those rear lights...

    I visited the Montreal Auto Show last week...I fell in love with the Corvette Z06 again because of those rear lights and the way the back looks....very menacing and purposeful the back end is.

    2015-Chevrolet_Corvette_Z06_Rear_05.jpg

    And pictures dont do this angle any justice. In person its just plain AWESOME!

     

