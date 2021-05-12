Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Could the F-150 Lighting EV be Fords first $100,000 plus EV Truck?

    Followers 1

      Ford has announced this week that on May 19th 2021 they will livestream the F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck at Ford HQ. Could this be Ford's Halo pickup truck for the full EV Truck lineup?

    Ford has announced that on May 19th 2021 the world will get to see the start of the next chapter in America's best-selling vehicle, F-150 Lightning. The Lightning will bring stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series lineup. This BEV will combine the best power, payload and towing capabilities that is the hallmark of all Ford Tough Trucks.

    The reveal will take place at 9:30 pm  E.D.T from Ford World Headquarters and be broadcasted live with 30+ ways to watch across physical and digital destinations. This will include Ford Facebook, YouTube channels, Twitter, Key National Publications as well as 18 impactful out-of-home locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.

    Ford President and CEO Jim Farley says, "Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game. Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3 and now the Ford F-150 Lightning. America's Favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. The F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage, it's quicker than the coveted original F-150 Lightning performance truck and will constantly be improved via over-the-air updates."

    Production of the F-150 Lightning begins next spring at the all-new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. This $700 million investment will see the start of all electric Ford F-150 pickups being produced starting mid-2022 for sale in Q3/4 2022.

    Ford to Reveal All-Electric F-150 Lightning May 19 with Livestreamed Event at Ford HQ | Ford Media Center

    F-150 Lightning | Ford Media Center

    Ford Deepens Commitment to American Manufacturing, Celebrates Production Start of All-New F-150, Breaks Ground on New Electric F-150 Plant at Historic Rouge Center | Ford Media Center

    Followers 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    As I sit here thinking about this, with gm selling out the first release edition of Hummer EV Truck and Hummer EV SUV both well over $100,000 dollars, I believe Ford is also taking this approach to sell a low profitable, but profitable none the less electric pickup truck.

    I would expect when they reveal the production truck and open up the order books that we will see everyone of the First Editions to be sold.

    Ford has stated when they first showed off the EV prototype that it was AWD. I would expect them to have AWD and RWD trucks. One can only wonder if the Lightning will be AWD to allow it to get all the torque and power to the street.

    Much to be thought on about this. 🤔

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    These 'first edition' packages are interesting, because -to the consumer- they're EXACTLY like a dealer market adjustment; a few months down the calendar and the same truck will be 5 or 10 grand cheaper. But as I've stated before, some folk want to consume the fastest in their neighborhood, so why not exploit that.

    As the possibility the 'F-150e' crests $100K (Ford's F-series already has achieved this, BTW), we've spent incalculable time here lamenting the ballooning cost of trucks in particular (with complete merit), but for some reason that conversational track seems to have been shelved WRT incredibly-expensive electric trucks. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    31 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    This should be pretty cool..... Have a feeling that they will be built here in Michigan. They do a tour at the Henry Ford (in Dearborn), and would be a perfect place to show this off.....

    They are building a new assembly line at Rouge Center. Yup local assembly.

    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    These 'first edition' packages are interesting, because -to the consumer- they're EXACTLY like a dealer market adjustment; a few months down the calendar and the same truck will be 5 or 10 grand cheaper. But as I've stated before, some folk want to consume the fastest in their neighborhood, so why not exploit that.

    As the possibility the 'F-150e' crests $100K (Ford's F-series already has achieved this, BTW), we've spent incalculable time here lamenting the ballooning cost of trucks in particular (with complete merit), but for some reason that conversational track seems to have been shelved WRT incredibly-expensive electric trucks. 

    Yes, agree that regular ICE trucks already have crossed that $100K line. With the Mach-e out at$50K plus, I was wondering where Ford would start and it seems as I stated taking a page much like GM with the high end halo truck first.

    I am interested in what they post for hauling weight and towing capacity as well as if both RWD and AWD or just RWD at the start.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    IF Ford prices a 'launch edition' F-150 BE at -say- $90K, they cannot then price a regular production F-150 BE at $50K. 
    That scenario simply isn't workable. Look at Rivian & Hummer's projected launch vs. regular pricing; more like $75K / $70K.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I can see a version of the F150 Lightning costing over $100k, but they will need some sort of base model that is like $50k or else the Cybertruck or other competition will eat them up.  But there is a small group of people that will buy the nicest, most expensive F150 there is, so they might as well make a $100k+ version because there will be people that will buy it.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I can see a version of the F150 Lightning costing over $100k, but they will need some sort of base model that is like $50k or else the Cybertruck or other competition will eat them up.  But there is a small group of people that will buy the nicest, most expensive F150 there is, so they might as well make a $100k+ version because there will be people that will buy it.

    I agree with you on everything you posted here except the Cybertruck is Vaporware and as Musk has now proven with the Model 3 & Y, he will NEVER deliver on the cheap low end $36K truck he stated it would start at.

    What ever the end is for the butt ugly Cybertruck, this will be an AWD truck running $75K to $150K. Tesla's web site already has shown as I posted a response in Random about being AWD for the most part on all models except a standard distance RWD Model 3.

    Per this post: 

     

    I see the following for Tesla

    • Tesla Y RWD at 303 miles or AWD at 326 miles, but big difference in battery pack size between those two.
    • Tesla 3 Long Range AWD 353 miles
    • Tesla 3 Performance AWD 315 miles
    • Tesla 3 Standard 263 miles RWD
    • Tesla S Long Range AWD 412 miles
    • Tesla S Plaid AWD 390 miles
    • Tesla X Long Range AWD 360 miles
    • Tesla X Plaid AWD 340 miles
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Even if base Cybertruck is $60k, Ford will still need something cheaper than that.  Plus Ford needs pick up truck volume to survive, Tesla does not.

    Also the Mach E is priced pretty competitive to the Model Y and the Model Y crushes it in sales because it says Tesla on it. 

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Even if base Cybertruck is $60k, Ford will still need something cheaper than that.  Plus Ford needs pick up truck volume to survive, Tesla does not.

    Also the Mach E is priced pretty competitive to the Model Y and the Model Y crushes it in sales because it says Tesla on it. 

    🤔 WOW, you really live in an alternate reality. Musk is on Record that the Cybertruck will start at $39,900 and yet he has NEVER kept his word for low cost auto's and a full size truck is going to cost more to build than a 3 or Y.

    Electric Truck Prices: How to Buy Tesla and Rivian Trucks | Money

    Tesla NEEDS VOLUME, they have lived lately off selling carbon credits to VW, FCA and others with FCA being the biggest buyer to the tune of Half a Billion a year and now FCA merged and no longer needs to buy the carbon credits so Tesla will not be a profitable auto company.

    One of Tesla's biggest emissions credit buyers doesn't need them any more, threatening a key profit source for Elon Musk (yahoo.com)

    The Mach-e while being an awesome auto is sold out and as @ccap41 clearly stated, Tesla hides the real sales numbers so you have no proof that the Model Y crushes it in sales let alone is priced competitively with profit.

    At this point it is all speculative. I actually expect Ford will outsell Tesla in Electric trucks as will GM and Rivian.

    Tesla days are numbers IMHO as an independent auto company unless they can truly change things much faster than is really happening with building factories and sales. Even in China the view of Tesla is dropping fast and who knows if that is due to actual quality problems or the communist party now having regrets with not forcing Tesla like all other auto companies to tie up with a Chinese firm.

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    >>”Even if base Cybertruck is $60k, Ford will still need something cheaper than that.”<<
    Tesla is in Ford’s sandbox with trucks- it’s Tesla that needs to significantly undercut Ford in price, not the other way around. Tesla has only shown a single truck configuration, and its one you can’t access the bed from either side, a staggering blunder. They have zero chance in mounting anything close to a volume challenge whatsoever.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    >>”Even if base Cybertruck is $60k, Ford will still need something cheaper than that.”<<
    Tesla is in Ford’s sandbox with trucks- it’s Tesla that needs to significantly undercut Ford in price, not the other way around. Tesla has only shown a single truck configuration, and its one you can’t access the bed from either side, a staggering blunder. They have zero chance in mounting anything close to a volume challenge whatsoever.

     

    The Tesla brand image is 10 times better than Ford’s.  No Ford product past, present or Future could sell for even money with a Tesla.  

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    17 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Tesla brand image is 10 times better than Ford’s.  No Ford product past, present or Future could sell for even money with a Tesla.  

     

    https://www.hagerty.com/apps/valuationtools/1967-shelby-gt500 

    https://www.hagerty.ca/apps/valuationtools/1969-Ford-GT40-Mk_III

    https://www.edmunds.com/ford/gt/2005/

    https://www.caranddriver.com/ford/mustang-shelby-gt500

    https://www.caranddriver.com/ford/gt

    https://www.hagerty.com/apps/valuationtools/1966-shelby-gt350h

     

    Ford Mustang clubs are all over the world. Even in places where Mustangs were NEVER sold new but these people heard about the legendary Mustang and want one so they bought one form the US and SHIPPED it to their country and enough of these Mustangs ended up in these countries where these people STARTED a phoquing club...

     

    Picture says a thousand words...no need to explain further

    The real story behind 'Ford v Ferrari'

     

    Oh...and I havent posted anything on this one

    This Mint-Condition 1963 Shelby Cobra 289 Is Up for Auction – Robb Report

    Original Shelby Cobras, including a 427 S/C Roadster, fetch big bucks at auction

     

    Because they aint Fords , but they do have a Ford transplant that folk acknowledge and lust after.

     

    Let us not forget how Ford has its fair share of American pop culture that transcends the planet making Ford a WORLD pop culture icon

    Bigfoot The Original Monster Truck is Coming to Ford Fest! | Holley Ford Fest

    Pick of the Day: Period-built '29 Ford hot rod restored with modern gear

    Hot Rods You Should Know: 1933 Ford "Eliminator"

    ZZ TOP ELIMINATOR, Monogram 2702 (1985)

    Fast & Furious 6 Crashed Two Real Ford Escort RS1600s in Filming

    Hot Wheels Premium Fast & Furious Ford Escort RS 1600 - Global Diecast Direct

    Amazon.com: Fast and Furious 1974 Ford Escort RS2000 MKI 1/43 Blue: Toys & Games

     

    Mad Max Ford Falcon Coup | Aussie muscle cars, Tv cars, Car max

    Steve McQueen's Bullitt Mustang sells for $3.4 million - Los Angeles Times

    Hollywood Classic Starsky And Hutch 1975 For Gran Torino | Gold Eagle Co

     

    Car of the Century

    From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
     
     
     
    Jump to navigationJump to search

    The Car of the Century (COTC) was an international award given to the world's most influential car of the 20th century.[1] The election process was overseen by the Global Automotive Elections Foundation.[2] The winner, the Ford Model T, was announced at an awards gala on December 18, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada.[3]

     

    MotorCities - The Ford Model T Was an Iconic Automobile | 2019 | Story of the Week

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    31 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    https://www.hagerty.com/apps/valuationtools/1967-shelby-gt500 

    https://www.hagerty.ca/apps/valuationtools/1969-Ford-GT40-Mk_III

    https://www.edmunds.com/ford/gt/2005/

    https://www.caranddriver.com/ford/mustang-shelby-gt500

    https://www.caranddriver.com/ford/gt

    https://www.hagerty.com/apps/valuationtools/1966-shelby-gt350h

     

    Ford Mustang clubs are all over the world. Even in places where Mustangs were NEVER sold new but these people heard about the legendary Mustang and want one so they bought one form the US and SHIPPED it to their country and enough of these Mustangs ended up in these countries where these people STARTED a phoquing club...

    I didn't say that Ford doesn't have fans or loyal buyers.  I said that no Ford could sell for even money as a Tesla (assuming same segment, model type, etc).

    Ford's sedan business is gone, their SUV business is in decline because Toyota/Honda/Kia/Hyundai build better crossovers than the Ecosport/Escape/Edge.  So once that business gets eroded away, Ford is reliant on commercial vehicles and F150's and maybe Explorer and Mustang.  And once Toyota gets serious with the Tundra and the EV brands go into trucks the F150 will be under competition.  The F150 is the best truck on market now because it is basically them vs GM and Ram, if you get 6-7 players in there that are actually trying, much like you see in small to mid-size crossover segments, then I think the F150 sees a sales decline.  Probably F150 will be #1 selling truck in 2030, but I think less market share than they have now.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I didn't say that Ford doesn't have fans or loyal buyers.  I said that no Ford could sell for even money as a Tesla (assuming same segment, model type, etc).

    Ford's sedan business is gone, their SUV business is in decline because Toyota/Honda/Kia/Hyundai build better crossovers than the Ecosport/Escape/Edge.  So once that business gets eroded away, Ford is reliant on commercial vehicles and F150's and maybe Explorer and Mustang.  And once Toyota gets serious with the Tundra and the EV brands go into trucks the F150 will be under competition.  The F150 is the best truck on market now because it is basically them vs GM and Ram, if you get 6-7 players in there that are actually trying, much like you see in small to mid-size crossover segments, then I think the F150 sees a sales decline.  Probably F150 will be #1 selling truck in 2030, but I think less market share than they have now.

    You are such a dumbass sometimes...  

    Sorry, but I cant do this adolescent semantic bs, back and forth idiocy any more.  

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...