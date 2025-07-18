Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2026 GMC Denali Ultimate Acadia, A GMC First

      GMC for Decades has had a Denali Trim, in the last decade they have expanded it to every model in the portfolio. Now GMC brings you Denali Ultimate Trim.

    Jaclyn McQuaid, global VP for Buick and GMC introduced the 2026 Acadia SUV in the Denali Ultimate trim with this statement.

    "Denali Ultimate represents the pinnacle of premium expression for the GMC brand, delivering an innovative mixture of stunning craftsmanship and real-world capability. Expanding Denali Ultimate’s innovative technologies and exclusive design elements to the Acadia nameplate allows us to further differentiate our mid-size offering in a highly competitive segment. "

    The 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate has been given a variety of exterior and interior appointments that are meant to set it apart from a normal Acadia Denali trim. The simplest way to do this is to list out by the following categories for the Denali Ultimate trim level as this is on top of what one gets with the Denali Trim.

    Exterior Ultimate Trim bits:

    • Vader Chrome Grille
    • Vader Chrome GMC Logo
    • LED daytime running lamps
      • Animated lighting sequence
    • Ultimate exclusive badging
    • 22-inch machines aluminum wheels with "After Midnight Metallic Finish"

    Interior Ultimate Trim bits:

    • Heated and ventilated Woodland Mahogany full leather massage seats with plaited contrast stitching
    • Ladao wood laser-etched accents and embossed topographical maps
      • On seat backs
      • Door trim
      • Map pockets
    • Unique floor mats
    • Denali Ultimate Badging on Seat backs
    • Bose 16-speaker Performance Series Sound System
    • Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with 3yr OnStar Super Cruise Plan
    • Panoramic Sunroof
    • 9 camera views with smart technology HD surround Vision and Rear Camera Mirror customizable
    • Configurable 8-inch diagonal Head-up Display
    • AutoSense Power Liftgate
    • Performance suspension

    The 2026 GMC Acadia for all trims will have the following standard features.

    • Rear Camera Mirror
    • 19 standard safety and driver assistance features
    • 2.5 Liter Turbocharged 4 cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
      • 328 horsepower
      • 326 lb-ft of torque
      • 5,000 lb towing capacity

    The 2026 GMC Acadia will go into production at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant and dealerships will have it for sale on lots third quarter of 2025. Additional details and pricing will be released closer to on dealership availability and at GMC.com.

    trinacriabob

    I like the Acadia.  I'm happy with it in base form.  This one is uptown.  I was given one as a rental and enjoyed it.  Partly, GMC is sort of a "novelty" compared to Chevrolet, which I think most of us or our families have owned.

    I never recall getting into the turbo boost phase.  The 2.5 is probably enough.  I appreciate the geared automatic.  Also, I like the way the infotainment screen is engaged in the dash. 

    A Horse With No Name

    There is no way in hell I could trust this as a daily driver, and would not drop coin on it given past reliability issues. Hell, even for a rental, I think I would turn the keys back over to the rental agent and ask for something else. Honda, Toyota, Subaru please?

    Think the Passport is much better looking. 

    For that amount of $, I would also prefer a Toyota 4 Runner, infinitely better resale and reliability, and would fit my needs as a camping/hiking vehicle much better. 

    smk4565

    I think they should have just made Denali's nicer instead of doing this Denali Ultimate.  Half the trim levels are Denali now.  is a Buick Avenir Ultra next? 

    I feel like the Traverse/Enclave/Acadia is kind of a weak spot in GM.  Grand Cherokee is same money (not that I'd trust Jeep reliability) Toyota has Highlander, Grand Highlander, Lexus TX, Land Cruiser, that Palisade and Telluride are good, the competition seems to have GM beat here and the GM trio is pretty new to market.  

