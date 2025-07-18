2026 GMC Denali Ultimate Acadia, A GMC First

Jaclyn McQuaid, global VP for Buick and GMC introduced the 2026 Acadia SUV in the Denali Ultimate trim with this statement.

"Denali Ultimate represents the pinnacle of premium expression for the GMC brand, delivering an innovative mixture of stunning craftsmanship and real-world capability. Expanding Denali Ultimate’s innovative technologies and exclusive design elements to the Acadia nameplate allows us to further differentiate our mid-size offering in a highly competitive segment. "

The 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate has been given a variety of exterior and interior appointments that are meant to set it apart from a normal Acadia Denali trim. The simplest way to do this is to list out by the following categories for the Denali Ultimate trim level as this is on top of what one gets with the Denali Trim.

Exterior Ultimate Trim bits:

Vader Chrome Grille

Vader Chrome GMC Logo

LED daytime running lamps Animated lighting sequence

Ultimate exclusive badging

22-inch machines aluminum wheels with "After Midnight Metallic Finish"

Interior Ultimate Trim bits:

Heated and ventilated Woodland Mahogany full leather massage seats with plaited contrast stitching

Ladao wood laser-etched accents and embossed topographical maps On seat backs Door trim Map pockets

Unique floor mats

Denali Ultimate Badging on Seat backs

Bose 16-speaker Performance Series Sound System

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with 3yr OnStar Super Cruise Plan

Panoramic Sunroof

9 camera views with smart technology HD surround Vision and Rear Camera Mirror customizable

Configurable 8-inch diagonal Head-up Display

AutoSense Power Liftgate

Performance suspension

The 2026 GMC Acadia for all trims will have the following standard features.

Rear Camera Mirror

19 standard safety and driver assistance features

2.5 Liter Turbocharged 4 cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission 328 horsepower 326 lb-ft of torque 5,000 lb towing capacity



The 2026 GMC Acadia will go into production at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant and dealerships will have it for sale on lots third quarter of 2025. Additional details and pricing will be released closer to on dealership availability and at GMC.com.