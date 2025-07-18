2026 GMC Denali Ultimate Acadia, A GMC First

Jaclyn McQuaid, global VP for Buick and GMC introduced the 2026 Acadia SUV in the Denali Ultimate trim with this statement.
"Denali Ultimate represents the pinnacle of premium expression for the GMC brand, delivering an innovative mixture of stunning craftsmanship and real-world capability. Expanding Denali Ultimate’s innovative technologies and exclusive design elements to the Acadia nameplate allows us to further differentiate our mid-size offering in a highly competitive segment. "
The 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate has been given a variety of exterior and interior appointments that are meant to set it apart from a normal Acadia Denali trim. The simplest way to do this is to list out by the following categories for the Denali Ultimate trim level as this is on top of what one gets with the Denali Trim.
Exterior Ultimate Trim bits:
- Vader Chrome Grille
- Vader Chrome GMC Logo
-
LED daytime running lamps
- Animated lighting sequence
- Ultimate exclusive badging
- 22-inch machines aluminum wheels with "After Midnight Metallic Finish"
Interior Ultimate Trim bits:
- Heated and ventilated Woodland Mahogany full leather massage seats with plaited contrast stitching
-
Ladao wood laser-etched accents and embossed topographical maps
- On seat backs
- Door trim
- Map pockets
- Unique floor mats
- Denali Ultimate Badging on Seat backs
- Bose 16-speaker Performance Series Sound System
- Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology with 3yr OnStar Super Cruise Plan
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 9 camera views with smart technology HD surround Vision and Rear Camera Mirror customizable
- Configurable 8-inch diagonal Head-up Display
- AutoSense Power Liftgate
- Performance suspension
The 2026 GMC Acadia for all trims will have the following standard features.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- 19 standard safety and driver assistance features
-
2.5 Liter Turbocharged 4 cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission
- 328 horsepower
- 326 lb-ft of torque
- 5,000 lb towing capacity
The 2026 GMC Acadia will go into production at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant and dealerships will have it for sale on lots third quarter of 2025. Additional details and pricing will be released closer to on dealership availability and at GMC.com.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.