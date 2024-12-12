Costco and Electrify America Open New Charging Stations

VW has announced the eight-generation of the Golf model with the most powerful Golf ever built for the North American market. The 2025 Golf GTI and Golf R offer a compelling blend of performance, technology and driver engagement and will be offered in the following trims per model: 2025 Golf GTI S trim SE trim Autobahn trim 2025 Golf R Black edition The Golf GTI has a fresh look with enhanced technology. The exterior has new headlights, front bumper, illuminated logo and a standard lightbar. The interior gets significant upgrades with a new freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen. This system has the latest operating functions as shared in the ID.Buzz and ID4 offering faster, better software with a more intuitive layout. Physical buttons replace the haptic switchgear on the steering wheel for improved functionality. The mid-level GTI SE trim gets upgraded seats as standard, these black ArtVelours seats from the EU market high-performance GTI Clubsport. The engine is a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 241 horsepower mated to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Standard features available across all trim lines: standard navigation Dynamic Road Sign Display Wireless App-Connect on the base S trim IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology remains standard across the board consists of the following: Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance) Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring) Active Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor) Rear Traffic Alert Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency) The 2025 Golf R is more exciting than ever, featuring a 13-horsepower increase delivering a total of 328 hp for the 2025 model year. Paired with the dependable 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission this moves the Golf R quickly delivering the power to new 19-inch forged alloy wheels that are 20% lighter than previous wheels. The driving purist can get the 2025 Golf R with the Euro Style Package that offers a sunroof delete, fabric seats and Akrapovic titanium exhaust for enhanced engine acoustics. This package reduces the Golf R's weight over the standard Golf R. Pricing and availability for the 2025 Golf GTI and R models will be announced closer to launch. View full article