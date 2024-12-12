Jump to content
    Costco and Electrify America Open New Charging Stations

      Costco, a leading wholesale club has joined forces with the largest Hyper-fast charging network to open new charging stations at Costco Locations.

    Electrify America, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., and Costco Wholesale are offering electric vehicle charging at five Costco Wholesale locations. The charging stations feature Hyper-Fast chargers- capable of speeds up to 350 kW- and will help meet the growing demand for open and convenient fast charging.

    Electrify America - Costco Wholesale Station Facts

    • Five charging stations in operation in California, Colorado, and Florida.
    • In collaboration with Electrify America's Electrify Commercial® team, the charging stations are owned by Costco Wholesale.
    • Costco Wholesale’s charging stations will be compatible with nearly all-electric vehicle (EV) brands, and pricing is set by Costco Wholesale.
    • The charging stations are integrated into the Electrify America charging network, enabling customers to seamlessly locate the stations and pay for charging sessions via the Electrify America app.

    Open Costco Wholesale stations:

    • Clermont, Florida – 4600 Collina Terrace – 6 Hyper-Fast chargers
    • Denver, Colorado - 4717 Airport Way – 6 Hyper-Fast chargers
    • Loomis, California - 4107 Sierra College Blvd. – 14 Hyper-Fast chargers
    • Pleasanton, California – 7220 Johnson Drive – 10 Hyper-Fast chargers
    • Sacramento, California - 3881 E Commerce Way – 10 Hyper-Fast chargers

    Electrify Commercial - the business unit from Electrify America designed to deliver turnkey EV charging solutions to retailers, convenience stores, travel centers, and electric utilities – is implementing EV charging programs tailored to fit customers’ individual needs. Electrify Commercial presents a unique opportunity for businesses like Costco Wholesale to own their own charging stations while leveraging Electrify America’s experience building the largest open, DC-fast charging network in the U.S.

