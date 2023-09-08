Jump to content
    Hilton Hotels Embrace Tesla NACS chargers at 2,000 North American Locations

      Wanting to attract EV owners, Hilton hotels has announced that 20,000 Tesla NACS chargers will be installed at the Hilton Hotels in North America, 2,000 locations across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

    Hilton's chief brand officer, Matt Schuyler made the announcement:

    "At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality."

    This was the opening statement in the press release that Hilton Hotels had reached an agreement with Tesla corporation to expand their charging network to include up to 20,000 Universal Wall chargers installed across the 2024 calendar year at the North American hotel chain locations.

    hilton-hotels-add-tesla-charging_100897024_h.webp

    Hilton's vast geographic footprint of hotels alongside key roadways and urban destinations across North America make it a solid pairing for the Tesla Universal Wall chargers supporting travelers on long-haul road trips.

    hilton-hotels-add-tesla-charging_100897019_h.webp

    This will continue to expand Tesla Charging footprint in helping those who have range concerns with the ability to charge up while they rest up.

    Tesla has stated that their wall charger adds up to 44 miles of range per hour from this 48-amp/11.5-kw output wall charger. These Tesla wall chargers can be installed supporting per-per-use functionality with 24/7 remote monitoring making it a good fit for business installations such as what Hilton has decided to do.

    Tesla has also stated that these wall chargers can be purchased for home use.

    tesla-universal-wall-connector_100897026_h.webp

    Tesla has in surveys been rated as the most reliable of charging units to date. Various other EV charging companies have announced 48-amp to 100-amp level 2 chargers for businesses and home use. It will be interesting to see how fast Tesla updates these chargers to stay competitive especially at businesses like Hilton.

    Hilton Press Release

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Have to imagine that in a few weeks we'll hear about Marriot hotels doing the same thing.

    Tesla is going to run the biggest "gas station" network in the country, and they are doing it on other people's real estate compared to the high priced real estate that gas stations pay for.

