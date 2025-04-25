Jump to content
    SLATE EV Pickup starting at under $20,000, Funded by Jeff Bezo

      The lowest price EV will be available soon in truck and SUV form.

    Blank Slate - Roller 1.jpgHow many times have you heard people say EVs are too expensive! Only the rich can afford an EV! Funded by Jeff Beso, SLATE set out to bring back the simple needs of the bulk of America by building a basic two-person electric truck that would do truck things basically and not much else. Yet if you wanted, you could expand later on to let the truck be so much more.

    SLATE set themselves a clear goal, build a truck that would be inexpensive, offer radical customizable and affordable options that would allow one to personalize their own transportation ending in a beautifully simplified means of transportation.

    SLATE CEO Chris Barman at their reveal tonight stated the following: “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.”

    SUV - Profile.jpgOne would be right to ask, how does one go about being a disruptive business model in an industry that has taken things to the ultimate luxury level, ignoring the basic entry level needs? Simple, start with a simplified manufacturing process, removing unnecessary content while increasing reliability.

    SLATE delivered tonight the basic EV Pickup that starts with things many might not know existed at one time by traveling back to the 1970's.

    • Steel Wheels
    • Manual Crank Windows
    • Manual HVAC knobs
    • Large Frunk that handles 1,400lbs payload

    This just for the beginning brings so much more that many have probably never thought about in a DIY Unlimited personalization approach to autos. Slate starts with having over 100 accessories that can be purchased as a bundle or ala-cart. One can do this at the time of order or over time.

    SLATE points out that the truck can be anything, need more people room, get the flat-pack, an accessory kit that creates a five person SUV. The kit includes additional bench seat, roll cage, airbags that can be done by yourself or be done for you.

    The truck is designed as a clean SLATE that allows unlimited personalization in vehicle wrapping by yourself or a pro. Yet they do not stop there, we all have heard "Bring your own tech". Rather than learn a new interface, use the one you love. Slate introduces the universal phone mount and USB power. Add a dedicated tablet if you want to.

    Blank Slate - Interior.jpg

    This made in America truck was designed for top personal safety and will have the following standard features:

    • Emergency braking
    • Forward Collision Warning
    • Up to eight airbags

    This EV pickup for everyone has the following features in regards to the battery pack, range and charging:

    • Two battery packs
      • 52.7 kWh, rwd estimated 150-mile range
      • 84.3 kWh with an estimated range of 240-miles
    • NACS charging port
      • Home charging overnight 
      • DC fast charging to 80% in under 30 minutes using 150 kW charger.

    SLATE has stated transparent pricing is the key, expected starting price to be under $20,000 after current federal incentives. Just a $50 deposit to reserve your pickup / SUV today. Build your SLATE today: SLATE Auto | The Customizable EV That Works for You

    SUV - Rear.jpg

    2025-04-24_20-22-39.PNG

     

     

    smk4565

    It is an interesting idea to have this low cost vehicle that people can customize now they want.  I suspect though that as much as people say they want a small truck or want a basic car with manual windows, etc they won't actually buy it.  It's like people saying they want a manual transmission station wagon, but no one actually buys it.

