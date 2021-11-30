U.S. Voters Supporting Full Transition to Electric Cars by 2030

According to the latest poll from Yale University, George Mason University and Climate Nexus commissioned by the nonprofit Coltura, finds that 55% to 35% margin in requiring all new autos sold in their state to be electric starting in 2030.

As per multiple scientific and university groups, carbon pollution biggest source is gasoline powered cars and world leaders coming off the heels of the COP26 climate gathering are trying to address this mounting climate crisis. Yes, not everyone will agree with these polls or the science behind climate change and as a multi-cultural society, we must work to at times agree to disagree and still find a way to move forward. Humanity has always come together for the good of society.

Polls are now showing strong voter support for aggressive climate action. This is of course based on a number of understandings such as the following positive impacts:

73% believe a positive impact on air quality

64% believe a positive impact on climate change

61% believe a positive impact on individual health

58% believe a positive impact on energy independence

52% believe a positive impact on urban communities

51% believe a positive impact on suburban communities

This is clearly a generational belief when one looks at how phasing out ICE auto sales are looked at by voter groups.

Voters aged 18-34 (71%) believe 2030 is when ICE auto sales should end.

69% of Black voters believe 2030 is when ICE auto sales should end.

67% of Hispanic voters believe 2030 is when ICE auto sales should end.

This is even more interesting to review when you look at the full transition to electric auto's broken down by state.

Michigan voters support this change by a 55 to 33% margin

Nevada voters support this by a 52 to 39% margin

Colorado voters support this by a 50 to 38% margin

New York voters support this by a 66 to 24% margin

Massachusetts voters support this by a 62 to 28% margin

New Jersey voters support this by a 58 to 30% margin

Some will ask and the voter survey was of 2,678 registered voters across the nation's states. Some were as low as only 153 respondents from Hawaii to 350 in New York, Massachusetts and other states.

So yes, one can say this is a small pool to sample to the almost 168.31 million registered voters in the US.

The focus on posting this is to encourage civil discussion on if this is not only reachable, but if it should be done or not, why and why not and to encourage the discussion on the future of the ICE versus EV industry.

Many states have committed billions of dollars over the next few years to installing electric charging stations across their state to help the transition to EVs. Some auto makers are taking it a step further such as Hyundai / Kia that is supporting not only the highspeed 800V plug in charging but also wireless charging of their auto's so that end users can use wireless pads that are installed at their home be it a house, condo or apartment for constant full charge at the start of each day.

Some places such as the West coast and even the East coast that is catching up in charging installation are leading compared to the Mid-west that is trailing. Change is inevitable and for some, a strong resistance to change will keep them in ICE for a long time while others will embrace the change of fueling from home as a dominant way to get to work, run errands, live life.

Post your thoughts on these latest polls on how you think this will play out. Please be polite, do not get political, but focus on the technology, the change to society and the pro's and con's of what you think moving to EV sales only by 2030 or 2035 depending on where you live will do for the world, country, state economy.

