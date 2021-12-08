VOLTEMPO 1MW Ultra Chargers are Here, Almost!

VOLTEMPO is deploying in the UK first their scalable, modular hyperfast HyperCharging stations for both business and consumers. This 1,000kW or 1MW chargers is a game changer and is backwards compatible with all current EVs.

This DC HyperCharging system can support up to 24 EVs at the same time delivering a full charge in approximately 6 minutes depending on your EVs onboard charging support.

VOLTEMPO is working closely with government agencies, stakeholders and interested companies wanting to implement their charging system in commercial and retail solutions.

According to VOLTEMPO, the first commercial installation will take place at a charging hub at the Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham at the start of 2022. From new offices in Austin Texas USA, sales and installation will start in 2023 and then a European Launch in 2024.

VOLTEMPO Measurable Benefits are as follows:

Up to 30% faster charging, through dynamic power management.

Typically, 30% cheaper installation, through our patented centralized charging design.

70% fast installation, installed in hours or days, not months, through modular construction.

Future-ready design: ready to accept future charging standards, including wireless and megawatt charging as new standards emerge.

Start small, grow at your own pace. Boost power with more power modules; increase capacity by adding charging bays.

Hyper scalable: capable of servicing 30% more charging outlets for the same power availability.

Market-leading return on investment, with a typical payback of 3-5 years.

