    A Halloween Surprise: Jeep Shows Off 2018 Wrangler

    By William Maley

    We know a fair amount of information about the 2018 JL Wrangler thanks to various leaks and rumors. Now Jeep has surprised all of us on Halloween night by revealing some pictures of the 2018 Wrangler.

    It looks like Wrangler from the three photos Jeep released. We can tell the front grille is slightly flatter and a set of LED lighting on the fenders. No pictures of the interior are provided, but we're expecting some big changes including a new UConnect infotainment system.

    More details on the Wrangler will be revealed on November 29th at the LA Auto Show. But we know that a 3.6L V6 and turbocharged 2.0L will be the engines at launch thanks to a leaked owner's manual.

    Introducing the All-new, Next-generation 2018 Jeep® Wrangler
    October 31, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The most capable SUV ever delivers even more legendary Jeep® 4x4 capability, a modern design that stays true to the original, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, more open-air options, and is loaded with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before. The all-new Wrangler’s unique design includes an instantly recognizable keystone-shaped grille, iconic round headlamps and square tail lamps, improved aerodynamics, a convenient fold-down windshield for off-road purists, even more open-air freedom, and dozens of different door, top and windshield combinations. Additional images and complete vehicle information will be available November 29 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    For some (product-based) reason, I always think a Wrangler should start around $16K... instead of $24K (2017).

    Agreed, I think the Wrangler has gotten really expensive, and they used to be pretty cheap.  In today's dollars maybe not $16k, but like 20k, I bet the 2018 model starts at $25k and quickly gets over $30,000.

    balthazar

    I think they regularly get well over that. Looked at a off-lease Wrangler last wknd- $28K.
    I've only ridden in one, I disliked it soundly. But it's got amazing market perseverance.

    surreal1272
    29 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Agreed, I think the Wrangler has gotten really expensive, and they used to be pretty cheap.  In today's dollars maybe not $16k, but like 20k, I bet the 2018 model starts at $25k and quickly gets over $30,000.

    Far better deal than a G Wagon. :D

