A Halloween Surprise: Jeep Shows Off 2018 Wrangler

We know a fair amount of information about the 2018 JL Wrangler thanks to various leaks and rumors. Now Jeep has surprised all of us on Halloween night by revealing some pictures of the 2018 Wrangler.

It looks like Wrangler from the three photos Jeep released. We can tell the front grille is slightly flatter and a set of LED lighting on the fenders. No pictures of the interior are provided, but we're expecting some big changes including a new UConnect infotainment system.

More details on the Wrangler will be revealed on November 29th at the LA Auto Show. But we know that a 3.6L V6 and turbocharged 2.0L will be the engines at launch thanks to a leaked owner's manual.

Source: Jeep

