    By William Maley

    Lexus Teases Their Three-Row RX Before LA

      The Three-Row RX is Coming

    Rumors have been flying for the past year or about Lexus introducing a three-row variant of their RX crossover and it appears to be materializing. 

    Today, Lexus released a teaser photo of the RX L that will be debuting a couple weeks at the LA Auto Show. We can't make out any details as the picture just shows the nameplate. It will be offered with the 3.5L V6 (RX 350L) and hybrid powertrain (RX 450hL).

    It is expected that the RX L will have the same wheelbase length as the standard RX, but have a longer rear overhang to make room for the third-row.

    The Power of Three: All-new 3-row Lexus RXL to Debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

    LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 – How can the top-selling Lexus RX get even better? Make more of it. The all-new 2018 RX 350L, now featuring three rows, will make its World Premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The hybrid model, the RX 450hL, will also be announced. The RX that paved the way for the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago will retain its stylish figure while also providing more flexibility for passengers.
     
    The RX 350L will be revealed at the Lexus Press Conference taking place on November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am PST in the South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center.  


    dfelt

    This should be interesting, hopefully it does not look weird in an extra length version. After all the Trailblazer / Envoy had an extra length version that did sell but not in the expected numbers just to have a 3rd row and extra storage space. Then again Lexus owners are a little bit strange. :P 

    smk4565

    The GX is hopelessly dated, it had a V8 making 302 hp or some level that modern 4 cylinders can make.  3 row RX means they can kill GX or move it to some new chassis and push up the price.

×