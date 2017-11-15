Lexus Teases Their Three-Row RX Before LA

Rumors have been flying for the past year or about Lexus introducing a three-row variant of their RX crossover and it appears to be materializing.
Today, Lexus released a teaser photo of the RX L that will be debuting a couple weeks at the LA Auto Show. We can't make out any details as the picture just shows the nameplate. It will be offered with the 3.5L V6 (RX 350L) and hybrid powertrain (RX 450hL).
It is expected that the RX L will have the same wheelbase length as the standard RX, but have a longer rear overhang to make room for the third-row.
Source: Lexus
Press Release is on Page 2
The Power of Three: All-new 3-row Lexus RXL to Debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 – How can the top-selling Lexus RX get even better? Make more of it. The all-new 2018 RX 350L, now featuring three rows, will make its World Premiere at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. The hybrid model, the RX 450hL, will also be announced. The RX that paved the way for the luxury crossover segment 20 years ago will retain its stylish figure while also providing more flexibility for passengers.
The RX 350L will be revealed at the Lexus Press Conference taking place on November 29, 2017 at 10:00 am PST in the South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator