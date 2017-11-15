Lexus Teases Their Three-Row RX Before LA

Rumors have been flying for the past year or about Lexus introducing a three-row variant of their RX crossover and it appears to be materializing.

Today, Lexus released a teaser photo of the RX L that will be debuting a couple weeks at the LA Auto Show. We can't make out any details as the picture just shows the nameplate. It will be offered with the 3.5L V6 (RX 350L) and hybrid powertrain (RX 450hL).

It is expected that the RX L will have the same wheelbase length as the standard RX, but have a longer rear overhang to make room for the third-row.

Source: Lexus

