Mitsubishi Announces New Strategic Plan, 6 New Models

Mitsubishi has unveiled a new three-year strategic plan called 'Drive for Growth'. The Japanese automaker wants to increase unit sales and revenue by 30 percent - about 1.3 million vehicles sold in the case of the former. It also plans on improving profit margins from 0.3 to 6 percent. To pull this off, Mitsubishi will be working on reducing costs in development and manufacturing, along with investing $5.3 billion for new products and revamping key markets.

In terms of products, Mitsubishi is planning on launching 11 new and redesigned models over next three years. For the U.S., this means the Outlander PHEV and upcoming Eclipse Cross. The U.S. will also see Mitsubishi work on improving their dealer network.

"We will re-energize our dealership network. We are reviewing our incentive plans, both to attract new dealers and to encourage existing ones to achieve better sales," said Trevor Mann, COO of Mitsubishi Motors.

The goal is to see a 30 percent increase in sales to 130,000 vehicles by the 2019 fiscal year.

For other markets, this is what Mitsubishi is planning,

For Southeast Asia (Mitsubishi's largest and most profitable marketplace), a new assembly plant in Indonesia and the launch of Xpander multi-purpose vehicle

The focus in Japan is revitalizing their mini-car business after the fuel economy manipulation scandal

China will see an expansion in dealers with the goal to sell 220,000 vehicles by 2019

There will be one thing the U.S. will be missing out from Mitsubishi. It was expected that the tie-up with Nissan that begun last year would provide some help for the U.S. But according to Automotive News, Mitsubishi will be going on its own for this region. There are three reasons for this; antitrust concerns between the two companies, vehicles using common engines and platforms not being ready, and Mitsubishi wanting to build the brand back up on their own strengths.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors, Automotive News (Subscription Required)

