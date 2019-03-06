Volvo caused a stir on Monday when it announced that it would begin setting a 112-mph top speed on all of its vehicles starting with the 2020 model year. The goal of the limit is to strive toward Volvo's Vision 2020 Plan to eliminate fatalities or serious injury in all Volvo new vehicles.
That release made no mention of Volvo's Polestar brand. CNET Roadshow interviewed Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath who said "We obviously will not do that, and it is a nice brand differentiator". Polestar is considered a performance brand, but he thinks that talking maximum speed is missing the point with regard electric cars. Most of the focus on EVs tends to be around the 0-60 performance rather than max speed.
As Polestar is still a Volvo at heart, it will benefit from Volvo's safety know-how, but it won't pursue a safety image like Volvo has.
Polestar unveiled the Polestar 2 electric car at the Geneva Auto Show this week. Read more below.
