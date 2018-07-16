Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Polestar 2 To Have Up To 400 Horsepower, 350 Mile Range

      Expected to debut sometime in 2019

    Polestar is beginning to drop hints on their next model, the 2 which is expected to debut sometime next year.

    Autocar spoke with Polestar COO Jonathan Goodman at this weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Goodman said the Polestar 2 will be the brand's entry level model and compete directly with the Tesla Model 3.

    "That will represent the lower ‘bookend’ of our showroom range and, for now, it should give us as much access to the volume end of the EV market as we need," said Goodman.

    Autocar says the 2's design will closely follow the 40.2 concept shown a couple years back. The report also says that the 2 will have up to 400 horsepower and a max range of 350 miles. Pricing is expected to begin around £30,000 (about $39,690).

    Goodman also talked about the possible dangers of designing electric vehicles to look futuristic or quirky considering how much the global market for these vehicles is expected to grow.

    “The global electric car market was worth four million units in 2017, but it’s quite widely expected to be worth 29m units by 2025. EV owners will come from all walks of life. So it’s a mistake to assume that, because the cars are electric, you have to make them quirky or futuristic," explained Goodman.

    "Other brands may be doing that, but if we’re looking at a market worth 30m cars within seven years, it isn’t going to be niche, it’s going to be mainstream. So you just design a great-looking car – not one with a big blue flash down the side.”

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Volvo

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    Okay, so that looks really cool... a crossover sedan PHEV with AWD and 350 miles of range.  If I wanted to fill up both the battery and gas tank along the Turnpike, I could.  400 horsepower is just under all three of my current vehicles, combined. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Can't be competing with the Model 3, was just announced that the base price for the 3 is $49K- the "$35K" claim got tossed out the window.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Seems like a very competitive price for that level of performance.  I am excited for when all these EV’s hit.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Suaviloquent

    I kinda don’t like the exterior styling. And the Model 3 is no beauty queen either.

     

    So where will Volvo get it’s cost savings? They can’t see easily send manufacturing assemblies from China without a brutal 25% tariff even to their new plant, and this car certainly won’t be built there.

    Tesla will still have the $83k overpriced performance sled but I don’t think this thing will.

     

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    35 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    I kinda don’t like the exterior styling. And the Model 3 is no beauty queen either.

     

    So where will Volvo get it’s cost savings? They can’t see easily send manufacturing assemblies from China without a brutal 25% tariff even to their new plant, and this car certainly won’t be built there.

    Tesla will still have the $83k overpriced performance sled but I don’t think this thing will.

     

    Supposedly I thought and I could be wrong but that they were building all the new auto's on a Modular single platform that fully supported EV or Hybrid. At this point you could then easily assemble them in one plant and switch the power train depending on what is ordered.

    Yet at the rate Potus45 the Idiot is going, the world will benefit and we will still be stuck in the stone age.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept