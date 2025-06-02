Jump to content
    Quick Spin: 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo

      A Lone Wolf- Ford engineers raided the global corporate parts bin to assemble a modern street truck, and it works.

    2025 Ford Maverick Lobo from the side above on a dirt road in the fogThere's no denying that the Ford Maverick has been a smash hit for Ford, with sales increasing dramatically in its first 4 years on the market.  At its base price, the Maverick is Ford's least pricey vehicle, but Ford has introduced a full range of trim lines, powertrain options, and colors so that customers can build the compact truck of their dreams.

    For 2025, Ford introduced the Lobo trim for the Maverick, a sport oriented street-truck trim that reminisces about the sport trucks from the 90s and early 2000s. Unlike some other "sport" trims, the Maverick Lobo actually has some bite.

    Ford Engineers raided the parts bins of some of their storied performance vehicles to build the Lobo. The 8-speed automatic has been replaced with a 7-speed unit from the European Ford Focus ST and calibrated specifically for the Maverick. The transmission and oil coolers from the 4k towing package are installed to keep things cool though towing with the Lobo is limited to 2,000 lbs. Stopping is managed by dual-piston calipers, also from the Ford Focus ST.  The all-wheel drive system is poached from the off-road oriented Maverick Tremor and features a twin-clutch torque vectoring rear unit, while steering rack is a retuned version from the European Ford Kuga. The suspension is retuned for sportier driving and lowered 0.5-inches in the front and 1.1-inches in the rear.  The only engine available is the same 2.0-liter Ecoboost available on most other Mavericks, detuned this year to 238 horsepower from 250 due to the addition of an exhaust particulate filter, however it still makes a healthy 275 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM.  When getting rowdy on a track, drivers can activate Lobo-mode that changes the transmission shift points, throttle response, and torque vectoring while dialing back on stability control. Ford says that Lobo-Mode should be thought of like Mustang's Track-Mode, and should only be used on closed courses.

    While Lobo means "Wolf" in Spanish, he 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo is not wearing sheep's clothing.  The Lobo gets a unique and menacing looking shovel nose grille, a unique body-color lower fascia, and rolls on 19-inch black turbine wheels. A black painted roof is there by default, but as on my tester, it can be deleted to body color.  Only one interior color choice is available in the Lobo, Black Onyx, but it comes with unique dual-contrast stitching and embossed Lobo details. Even with the dark colors, the interior doesn't feel stark as there are plenty of blue trim and interior detailing to keep things interesting.

    2025 Ford Maverick Lobo front grille from the side and displying black disk wheelsLone Wolf

    Manufacturers left the street-sport truck niche over a decade ago deciding instead to focus their special models on off-road prowess. The Maverick's sole competitor in the compact pickup segment, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, doesn't come with a street-sport trim. To sample Ford's restoration of this segment of the market, I traveled on a particularly rainy day to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania for a day of testing with Ford and other brands.

    While weather and road conditions prevented me from pushing the Maverick Lobo to anything close to an extreme, I still came away very impressed.  Ford engineers took these performance parts and made the Lobo a true next generation street truck.  The ride is firm without being harsh, and this wolf always feels ready to pounce. Corner lean is nearly non-existent at sane speeds. Steering turn-in is fantastic and responsive, there are sports sedans with sloppier steering than what's in the Lobo.  In casual driving, you can hustle the little truck up a wet, windy mountain road at speeds faster than you probably should.  The one area enthusiasts might miss is the lack of bark. The sound and exhaust uses the same inside-voice tuning that all other turbo Mavericks get. Keeping in mind that this truck more for autocross than drag racing, forget about the 238-horsepower rating and instead focus on the 275 lb-ft @3,000 rpm available. 

    In standard drive mode, the 7-speed automatic does its job in a crisp, business-like fashion, but in sport mode it is far more generous with downshifts, letting you dig deeper into that thick turbocharged torque curve.  Lobo mode, though untested on my trip, allows the transmission to hold those lower gears longer even with a lift of the throttle which is where that torque vectoring gets activated when necessary.

    Except for the open-air trunk out back and the upright, elevated setting position, piloting the Maverick Lobo through the curvy mountain roads feels remarkably similar to any mildly hot hatch out there, and that in itself is an accomplishment.

    2025 Ford Maverick Lobo Interior - Animatied panoramic shot


    2025 Ford Maverick Lobo - Front Side in Fog on a gravel road with headlights onPart of the Pack
    The bones of the Maverick Lobo are obviously still all Maverick.  As part of the 2025 model year, Ford included a bunch of updates across the Maverick lineup.

    The center screen has been updated to a new 13.2-inch unit, replacing the rather modest 8-inch screen from earlier years.  Graphics appear clear and crisp and the new Sync4 system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto operated smoothly during my test. All 2025 models now include a WiFi hotspot that allows Sync4 to receive over-the-air updates. HVAC controls are, unfortunately, primarily touchscreen based. In other trims, the Hybrid is now available with all-wheel drive and an optional 4k towing package.  There are two phone storage spots in a compartment under the screen, one of which is powered with a wireless charging mat, an option available in the 702A equipment package.

    One thing I struggle with when first getting in any Maverick is the seating position. It does take me a minute to get it configured to a position I feel comfortable, and yet something still feels off. That feeling dissipates as I get a few miles down the road when suddenly I realize that everything just fits.  If you are test driving a Maverick for the first time and something doesn't feel right, just give it a few miles before making any rash decisions.  The one exception to this is the screen that feels oddly angled downward, but that may just be due to my height. Room for two is fantastic. Room for four is good for a compact crew cab, but will feel snug for those long of leg. Don't expect to haul 4 full-size Americans on a long trip comfortably.
     

    2025 Ford Maverick Lobo - Center ConsoleThe Lobo is based off the Maverick XLT trim and includes all of the Lobo trim performance and appearance features as well as Ford CoPilot360.  My tester was equipped with the 702A equipment package, a $5,495 upgrade, roughly equivalent to a Lariat-trim that includes:

    • 400W Inverter (Cab + Bed Includes Cubby Cover) with USB Console Rear
    • Acoustic Windshield
    • All-Weather Floor Liners, Front and Rear (with Carpet Mats)
    • Ambient Lighting
    • Bed Tie Down Locking Rails with Two (2) Locking Bracket
    • Bedliner – Tough Bed Spray-in
    • B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen® with HD Radio™ (8 Speakers Including Subwoofer)
    • Connected Navigation (1-year included)
    • Dual Rear USB
    • Dual-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
    • Ford Co-Pilot360® Assist 2.0
    • Heated Seats
    • Heated Steering Wheel
    • Power Moonroof
    • Power-Sliding Rear Window
    • Visors – Driver and Front Passenger – Illuminated
    • Wireless Charging Pad
    • Pro Trailer Backup Assist
    • Pro Trailer Hitch Assist

    After destination charges, the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo comes in at $37,625. My tester with the 702A Equipment package rang up to $42,325. That may seem high, but with so much equipment included and the lack of competition, I still think it is a fair price. However, the Maverick is built in Mexico and is being impacted by tariffs, so that price could fluctuate in the future.  With the market's shift away from cars towards trucks and SUVs, the hot hatch segment dwindled significantly, however the Ford Maverick Lobo makes a very compelling case as an equipment substitution.  I'm sure Ford will sell every one they can build.

    #IMPASpringBrake

    B. Keeler

    This is awesome! I have low-key always liked the maverick and this is a perfect addition for this truck.  Giving it more sporting prowess for where this truck will probably spend 90% of its time on the road where the biggest obstacles it will face are speed bumps at the Home Depot or IKEA. 

    Honesty, in my opinion the majority of America's don't need the gigantic half ton pick ups that they have an unnecessary love affair with, heck even theses days the quarter ton pick up trucks have ballooned up to the size of half tons from a decade ago. The maverick is near perfect vehicle for most people who want the utility of a pick up truck but don't necessarily use it everyday and this new lobo trim just adds to the fun by making it more engaging to drive.

    ccap41

    I really dig what this is. I want to say I'm a little disappointed there wasn't some power bump here, but they know the aftermarket will handle this easily and anybody wanting more power was going to do that regardless. 

    Those wheels.. are FANTASTIC! 

    Drew Dowdell

    I have to say that this is the most attractive front end treatment of all the trims. Each Maverick trim gets unique styling and this is by far the best.

    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I really dig what this is. I want to say I'm a little disappointed there wasn't some power bump here, but they know the aftermarket will handle this easily and anybody wanting more power was going to do that regardless. 

    Those wheels.. are FANTASTIC! 

    I suppose, theoretically, the 2.3 Ecoboost should fit 

    smk4565

    The Maverick has been a hit, but the base price of the XL model was about $25k last year and is up to $31k after the first round of tariff price adjustment and I suspect the 2026 will go up again.  I think in that $25-35k range the Maverick is a hit, when it gets over $40k it gets a bit steep.  Much like it's Ford Escape sibling, in the low $30s it is a good deal, but not at all at $40k+.

    A Horse With No Name
    15 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I really dig what this is. I want to say I'm a little disappointed there wasn't some power bump here, but they know the aftermarket will handle this easily and anybody wanting more power was going to do that regardless. 

    Those wheels.. are FANTASTIC! 

    This whole truck is fantastic. 37 grand is just slightly north of what I would like to spend, but since both of my vehicles are paid off and next month I am going to go from extra principal payments on my house to saving for my next vehicle, this might just be in range. 

    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The Maverick has been a hit, but the base price of the XL model was about $25k last year and is up to $31k after the first round of tariff price adjustment and I suspect the 2026 will go up again.  I think in that $25-35k range the Maverick is a hit, when it gets over $40k it gets a bit steep.  Much like it's Ford Escape sibling, in the low $30s it is a good deal, but not at all at $40k+.

    Tariffs are going to kill so much, I don't want to get political, but its going to be really ugly. 

    11 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I have to say that this is the most attractive front end treatment of all the trims. Each Maverick trim gets unique styling and this is by far the best.

    I suppose, theoretically, the 2.3 Ecoboost should fit 

    Would be an interesting combination!

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I suppose, theoretically, the 2.3 Ecoboost should fit 

    Yeah, that wasn't a very efficient engine though, so I assume they still had a MPG/emissions target in mind. 

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The Maverick has been a hit, but the base price of the XL model was about $25k last year and is up to $31k after the first round of tariff price adjustment and I suspect the 2026 will go up again.  I think in that $25-35k range the Maverick is a hit, when it gets over $40k it gets a bit steep.  Much like it's Ford Escape sibling, in the low $30s it is a good deal, but not at all at $40k+.

    They're listing it as starting at $28,145 on Ford's website right now(2025s). I don't know where you're getting 31k from? 

    ccap41
    50 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Raptors don't care about fuel efficiency.

    F150 owners don't as much either. Maverick owners very likely are buying because of efficiency. I'm sure they didn't exactly want a teens city number for fuel economy. Raptors also probably have 28-36 gallon tanks. My MKC with it's little 15.1 gallon tank couldn't get 300 miles out of a tank unless you were driving all highway and also drove it to E. Sub-300 mile tanks is pretty annoying, to be honest. I know these Mavericks have 16.5 gallon tanks, so that is a pretty good improvement, and a 2.3 would still yield over 300 miles now...most likely. 

    A Horse With No Name
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Raptors don't care about fuel efficiency.

    The Ranger Raptor has a timing belt that is problematic, that is a no go for me. The motor in my Ranger has a timing chain. 

    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    F150 owners don't as much either. Maverick owners very likely are buying because of efficiency. I'm sure they didn't exactly want a teens city number for fuel economy. Raptors also probably have 28-36 gallon tanks. My MKC with it's little 15.1 gallon tank couldn't get 300 miles out of a tank unless you were driving all highway and also drove it to E. Sub-300 mile tanks is pretty annoying, to be honest. I know these Mavericks have 16.5 gallon tanks, so that is a pretty good improvement, and a 2.3 would still yield over 300 miles now...most likely. 

    I really want 400 plus miles of Range, would like more in my Ranger to be honest. 

     

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    They're listing it as starting at $28,145 on Ford's website right now(2025s). I don't know where you're getting 31k from? 

    I think that is with Employee pricing and not including the $1695 destination charge.  

    $29,840 + $1695 destination is the new price without the employee pricing.

    A Horse With No Name

    I think this is one of Ford's best efforts in terms of a specialty vehicle. Better even than the Shelby Mustangs and the SVT Fiesta and Focus. OR the Focus RS for that matter. 

    It really reminds me of the SVT Mustangs of the 1980's, in essence and details as well. Be interested in what colors this comes in, as an SVT ish marron would be killer. And For has always had fantastic blues. 

    Wonder if it could be special ordered in Cactus Grey? 

    The wheels are the bomb on  this thing. As a current Ranger owner brought back to Ford by the excellent Ranger (at 112,000 miles mine has been excellent) I think I may be paying my Ford dealer a visit. 

    Drew Dowdell
    20 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    F150 owners don't as much either. Maverick owners very likely are buying because of efficiency. I'm sure they didn't exactly want a teens city number for fuel economy. Raptors also probably have 28-36 gallon tanks. My MKC with it's little 15.1 gallon tank couldn't get 300 miles out of a tank unless you were driving all highway and also drove it to E. Sub-300 mile tanks is pretty annoying, to be honest. I know these Mavericks have 16.5 gallon tanks, so that is a pretty good improvement, and a 2.3 would still yield over 300 miles now...most likely. 

    Anything at the Raptor level is specialty and people don't expect fuel economy for those trucks.

    ccap41
    17 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think that is with Employee pricing and not including the $1695 destination charge.  

    $29,840 + $1695 destination is the new price without the employee pricing.

    I mean, that's what's listed on their website. Do you always add destination charges to your pricing? I doubt it, unless it fits your argument. 

    The $28,145 is not employee pricing.

    image.png.d5977ded322289a98035c051688dd45d.png

    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Anything at the Raptor level is specialty and people don't expect fuel economy for those trucks.

    Hahaha exactly... so why compare the two???

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hahaha exactly... so why compare the two???

    Oh, I get it, I think you misunderstood me.  I'm saying make a Maverick Raptor with that engine. For a Lobo version, they'd need something like Lobo Max.

    ccap41
    29 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Oh, I get it, I think you misunderstood me.  I'm saying make a Maverick Raptor with that engine. For a Lobo version, they'd need something like Lobo Max.

    Ahhhh yes, I did misunderstand you. I understand what you meant now. Thank you!

    G. David Felt
    On 6/2/2025 at 5:31 PM, Drew Dowdell said:

    I have to say that this is the most attractive front end treatment of all the trims. Each Maverick trim gets unique styling and this is by far the best.

    I suppose, theoretically, the 2.3 Ecoboost should fit 

    Have to totally agree that the look of the Maverick was exciting when it first was released and then grew stale and blah to me. This Lobo look is a awesome update imho.

    Disappointed in the drop in power, but expensive aftermarket upgrades will cover it. I question why the particulate filter has to be small and not performance oriented where they could have done a boost in overall performance.

    Agree that I think they could have put in a bigger motor.

    Big wish is that this was available in EV format which would give far more room interior wise along with a much-desired performance boost.

    Hyundai has been pushing out their N-line performance across the various models. I suspect the Santa Fe will get an N-Line trim soon.

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search