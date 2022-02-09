Project GTP Race Car Preview by Cadillac

Cadillac will be defending their 2021 IMSA Manufacturer Championship and as they do this, they are also preparing to return to the world racing stage.

This Cadillac GTP race car is codeveloped by Cadillac Racing, Design and Race manufacturer Dallara. The prototype will feature a new Cadillac engine package in conjunction with the GTP common Hybrid system.

This new race car will take into account the IMSA and ACO regulations. Cadillacs brand characteristics will be instantly recognizable, many of which are seen on the V-Series today. Per Chris Mikalauska, lead exterior creative designer for Cadillac, “It will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the forthcoming race car. Elements of Cadillac’s brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present throughout.”

Cadillac commitment to performance is embodied in the V-Series portfolio by incorporating technologies learned on the racing track. This commitment to excellence and performance is found in the recently expanded V-Series portfolio that includes CT4-V, CT5-V sport sedans, Escalade-V and the track-capable CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

The Cadillac Project GTP race car will be revealed fully Summer 2022, and debut on the track for the first time at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2023.

Cadillac-Previews-Project-GTP-Race-Car.mp4

Cadillac Previews Project GTP Race Car (gm.com)