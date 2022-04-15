Jump to content
    April 26th Lightning Strikes, F-150 Lightning

      April 26th marks the launch of the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, the COUNTDOWN is ON!

    The Ford Motor Company and UAW leaders will host customers and employees to celebrate the official start of F-150 Lightning production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

    A milestone in the country's shift to electric vehicles, Ford employees and F-150 Lightning customers will join the "Job 1" event for the first-ever, full-size all-electric pickup to go on sale.

    The F-series Ford Pickup has been America's best-selling truck for 45 years in a row and is second only to the iPhone in Revenue among all American consumer products, according to a 2020 study. The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is an Ultra-modern new facility within Ford's historic Rouge Complex where Henry Ford perfected the moving assembly line and scaled the Model T.

    The event begins April 26th, 1:30pm eastern and will be livestreamed at http://ford.to/LightningStrikes

     

    F-150 Lightning Strikes on April 26; Ford Looks Ahead to Lightning Deliveries with Customer, Employee Celebration | Ford Media Center

