April 26th Lightning Strikes, F-150 Lightning

The Ford Motor Company and UAW leaders will host customers and employees to celebrate the official start of F-150 Lightning production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

A milestone in the country's shift to electric vehicles, Ford employees and F-150 Lightning customers will join the "Job 1" event for the first-ever, full-size all-electric pickup to go on sale.

The F-series Ford Pickup has been America's best-selling truck for 45 years in a row and is second only to the iPhone in Revenue among all American consumer products, according to a 2020 study. The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center is an Ultra-modern new facility within Ford's historic Rouge Complex where Henry Ford perfected the moving assembly line and scaled the Model T.

Lightning-Strikes.mp4

The event begins April 26th, 1:30pm eastern and will be livestreamed at http://ford.to/LightningStrikes

