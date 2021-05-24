Commercial All-Electric F-150 Lightning Pro, Next Generation Technology Built for Today's Work Order Book Opens

Ford has opened the books on the F-150 Lightning Pro commercial series of pickup trucks.

Starting with an MSRP of $39,974 with standard range battery and dual motor power 4x4 targeting 426 horsepower/775 lb-ft of torque and a targeted EPC-estimated range of 230 miles. The F-150 Lightning Pro commercial extended-range version is also available with targeted 563 horsepower/775 lb-ft of torque, targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles starting at an MSRP of $49,974.

Charging, connectivity for fleet integration has available 48 and 80 amp chargers, enabling overnight Level 2AC charging solutions for home as well as full support for public and depot fast charging. These commercial trucks will also fully support vehicle telematics via the dashboard and OEM-grade electric vehicle data support fleet management software. Fords fleet planning tools target a 40% reduction in scheduled maintenance over 8 years and 100,000 miles of service use.

Fords First-ever Mega Power Frunk offers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable, water-tight storage with capacity to carry up to 400 pounds. Comes standard with four 120V AC outlets and two USB ports. Two more outlets are in the cab and two in the 5 1/2 foot rear cargo bed, which is ready for easy upfitting with its familiar F-150 dimensions and mounting points.

Trucks will have a standard 2,000 lb maximum payload capacity with a 5,000 pound towing capability. Ordered with the optional Max Trailer Tow package and you up this to 7,700 pounds if on the standard battery pack. Extended battery pack takes the Max trailer Tow package allowing for 10,000 pounds of trailering.

Ford is proud of their military-grade aluminum alloy body and upgraded high-strength steel frame supporting the advanced battery pack. F-series independent rear suspension and low center of gravity help to improve isolation from the road, providing a stable ride with reduced steering roll, maintaining the durability and reliability customers expect of an F-150 pickup. Advanced cooling / heating system helps ensure the truck can thrive in the toughest of ordeals and weather.

Pro Power Onboard is a built-in AC power source that comes standard with a 2.4 kW capability through four outlets in the Frunk, two in the cab and two in the bed. With the extended range battery you have the available option of a 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard. This adds two more 120V outlets and a 240V AC outlet to the bed. This provides enough power to rip up 30 miles of half inch plywood on a single charge.

Pro Power Onboard automatically via the trucks software system adjusts the battery range of the truck based on power used from the Pro Power Onboard system. Software can have set parameters to ensure the truck can get to the closest available charging station to avoid stranding of people. If no parameters are set and Pro Power Onboard depletes the battery charge level to the point a truck cannot reach a charge location, it will shut down automatically to prevent the truck from becoming stranded.

The F-150 Lighting Pro is offered in a 4-door 5 passenger SuperCrew configuration. Features easy to clean vinyl seats along with the standard SYNC 4 with 12" LCD touch screen and a 12" productivity screen with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0.

Onboard scales are available to monitor payload and accurately calculate range. Ford has the following estimates on charging at this time:

Ford F-150 Lightning will come standard with 4G LTE for seamless connectivity services to help fleets optimize efficiency and lower operating costs while also allowing constant over the air encrypted updates.

F-150 Lightning Pro will be proudly built by UAW-represented hourly employees at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan with deliveries starting spring 2022.

More details can be read at: 2022 Ford® F-150 Lightning Electric Truck | All Electric and All F-150 fleet site.

Ford Introduces All-Electric F-150 Lightning Pro, Built for Work with Next-Generation Technology, Seamless Overnight Charging | Ford Media Center