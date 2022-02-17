Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Ford Mustang Mach-E is Consumer Reports Top Electric Pick for 2022

      The model 3 from Tesla has been Consumer Reports top pick for a BEV for the last few years. Now Ford has come along and knocked the Model 3 off its pedestal. Check out why the Mach-e won!

     

    For the past two years Tesla model 3 has held the honor of being Consumer Reports (CR) top BEV pick. Now comes along Ford and their Mach-E knocking the model 3 into second choice. Tesla model 3 is still on the recommended list due to its latest technology, long range battery pack, charging network and a driving experience closer to a high-performance sports car than a sedan.

    Mustang Mach-E just did it better according to Consumer Reports. To quote the report: The Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and rides better. Both cars have large infotainment center screens, but the Mach-E’s is far easier to operate and doesn’t require multiple steps to activate routine features, such as using the defroster or adjusting the mirrors, as with the Tesla. Also, the Mach-E has an edge when it comes to reliability, according to first-year results in our Annual Auto Surveys of CR members.

    Consumer Reports (CR) does point out that the Tesla Model Y is more similar to the Mach-E and even outscored it in the road test section but has a worse than average reliability which keeps it out of the Top Picks recommendation category. Reliability being a key factor in CR overall score system, the paint, body integrity, body hardware, power equipment and climate control system issues is why the Model Y failed to be in the Top Picks recommendation category. Model 3 has an average predicted reliability score.

    Mustang Mach-E owners have so far reported very few problems with their auto giving it an important advantage over the Model Y and 3. CR has also stated that the connected driver monitoring system gives it a notable edge over Tesla's system.

    Ford's active driving assistance system with driver monitoring, BlueCruise active driving assistance system is a far more affective driver monitoring system with appropriate warnings when the driver's attention wanders. Tesla Autopilot system can still be used if the driver is looking away as long as they have at least one hand resting on the steering wheel, limiting the effectiveness to the lack of attention on the road.

     

    Ford Mustang Mach-E Is CR's Top Pick Electric Vehicle - Consumer Reports

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...