    GMC EarthCruiser and Hummer Omega Edition is Here!!!

      GMC is offering premium off-road EV trucks and SUVs with upfit solutions.

    GMC is continuing to deliver on their reputation of world-class premium off-road trucks and SUVs. Today they have taken this to the EV auto war of trucks and SUVs by offering EarthCruiser's upfit solutions. A company with proven overland vehicle and global field expertise in creating a solution that is integrated onto the GMC Hummer EV product line, allowing customers to explore the world in a new way.

    gmc-hummer-ev-earthcruiser-teaser.jpg

    The GMC EarthCruiser Innovations started with the 2019 AT4 sub-brand and has grown into the AT4X for both the Sierra and Canyon trucks. Believing in an all electric future, GMC launched the GMC Hummer EV Pickup in 2020 and the SUV in 2021 and in 2022 the Sierra EV Denali Pickup. Josh Tavel, GM Executive Chief Engineer and Battery Electric Trucks stated the following: “GMC has long been a leader in professional-grade trucks with 100-plus years of uncompromising pickup capability, luxury and driver control, we had an instant connection with EarthCruiser — a leader in the overland community — and their similar vision to accelerate the zero-tailpipe-emissions future. EarthCruiser products have proven their performance in environments around the world and we’re excited to join them on this next chapter of adventure and exploration.”

    GMC and EarthCruiser have come together in their shared vision to develop top-tier, zero-compromise adventure vehicles, leveraging EarthCruiser’s engineering technologies that have resulted in unique and innovative self-contained living habitats, while keeping capability and agility at the forefront.

    “EarthCruiser designs its vehicles to thrive in the most extreme, toughest environments imaginable,” said EarthCruiser CEO/Founder Lance Gillies. “From the Australian Outback to the Alaskan wilderness and everywhere in between, an EarthCruiser was made to tackle tough terrain. As we consider the future of overlanding, we are continuing to look toward key technologies like electrification that will help us explore for decades to come. Electrification presents exciting opportunities for overland use, such as precise torque control over terrain and ease-of-use, in addition to zero-tailpipe emissions. We’re thrilled to be working with GM’s team of top-tier EV engineers and look to develop an overland vehicle that’s truly made for, and will define, the future of this industry.”

    The GMC HUMMER EV overlander concept will be unveiled in late summer 2023.

    This was not the only thing GMC unveiled this past week about the GMC Hummer EV portfolio, they also announced a new Limited Edition 2024 Hummer EV Omega Edition that will come in its limited edition Neptune Blue Matte exterior paint color.

    2024-gmc-hummer-ev-omega-edition-suv-3.jpg

    The Omega Edition will be available exclusively on the 3X trim for both the 2024 HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV. Features standard on the special edition include:

    • Limited edition Neptune Blue Matte1 exterior paint color
    • Extreme Off-Road Package
    • Black exterior badges
    • Transparent Sky Panels
    • Exclusive 18-inch gloss black beadlock-capable wheels with Carbon Flash trim ring
    • Exclusive high lux carpet flooring insert
    • MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker (Pickup only)
    • Black beadlock mounted spare wheel (SUV only)
    • Exclusive Neptune Blue Matte1 spare tire cover (SUV only)

    2024-gmc-hummer-ev-omega-edition-suv-2.jpg

    The Omega Edition evolves the HUMMER EV story and its space-themed inspiration. A theme that influenced the HUMMER EV’s design and engineering teams from inception to production as they created this ‘moonshot’ vehicle, with the endless expanses of space reflecting the boundless inspiration for what was possible with the world’s first electric supertruck. Now with Omega Edition, designers took inspiration from deep into the solar system; the Blue Planet, to create the stunning and unique Neptune Blue Matte paint that sets this latest HUMMER EV apart.  

    In terms of hardware, the Extreme Off-Road Package for both the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV includes UltraVision with underbody camera views, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud Terrain tires.

    The SUV will be offered with a standard 20-module battery. The Pickup will be offered with a 24-module battery option.

    Pricing for the HUMMER EV Omega Edition Pickup starts at $149,995 for the 24-module battery. The SUV with 20-module battery will start at $139,995. Customer deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2024. The Omega Edition will initially be available for current HUMMER EV 3X Pickup and SUV reservation holders.

    2024-gmc-hummer-ev-omega-edition-suv-1.jpg

     

