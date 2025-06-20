Jump to content
    2026 All-New Nissan LEAF aims to set a new Standard

      Third generation all-new Nissan LEAF aims to set a new standard for entry level EV for everyone, learning from over 700,000 Global LEAF sales.

    Creating the all-new third generation Nissan LEAF EV has grown from the funky car it used to be to a real-world family SUV. The exterior design of the all-new LEAF is anchored around aerodynamics while delivering a strong, bold presence to create a family-friendly EV with an impressive coefficient of drag measuring just 0.26 (Cd) for the U.S. market. The low Cd value is aided by the adoption of flush door handles, an active grille shutter, optimized wheel design, flat underfloor and fastback silhouette with the rear liftback supporting an airfoil effect.

    2026 Nissan LEAF - Interior - Auto-dimming SunroofPer Nissan, the available dimming panoramic roof with heat shielding eliminates the need for physical blinds or sunshades, which can compromise headroom, especially in the rear seat.

    Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology, allows owners to enjoy year-round comfort at the touch of a button by adjusting the glass's transparency and the amount of light entering the cabin through the movement of ions within its layered structure. Additionally, the panoramic roof features an infrared (IR) reflective coating that reduces sun load.

    Nissan is adding leading edge technology in their entry level Global EV LEAF by using their CMF-EV platform. With this platform, Nissan is doing a number of groundbreaking innovations in the optimized efficiency for the 21st century. The LEAF will be the first Nissan EV to adopt the all new 3-in-1 electric powertrain that delivers a more responsive, smoother and solid driving experience. This 3-in-1 powertrain is 10% smaller than the second-generation LEAF and incorporates with the motor the inverter and reducer.

    large.250609-01_Leaf_Insights_EV_Drive_Image_02.jpg

    This new power train delivers up to 160 kW or 214hp and 355 Nm or 261 ft-lbs of torque. This powertrain is two decibels quieter than the second-generation LEAF. This combined unit increased space so that the HVAC system is now under the front hood rather than in the dash allowing for a more spacious open cabin. 

    Ride quality and turning radius have been improved by moving from the current Torsion beam rear suspension to a multi-link rear suspension. This updated suspension allows the turning radius to be reduced by 10cm or 4 inches. 

    Technology did not stop there, the engineering team created a system that captured the heat generated by the on-board charger so that it can optimize the liquid-cooled battery system, enhancing charging during the cold winter

    The third generation Nissan LEAF has an impressive specification sheet. Looking to improve on the first two generations of ownership experience, this LEAF has the following:

    • 303 Miles of range (EPA Estimate)
    • NACS charging type
    • 250 km or 155 miles of charge in 14 minutes
      • 10% to 80% charge in 35 minutes when connected to a 150kW fast charger
    • Vehicle size and weight
      • Length - 4,405mm or 173.5 inches
      • Width - 1,810 mm or 71.25 inches
      • Height - 1,557mm or 61.3 inches
      • Wheelbase - 2,690mm or 105.9 inches
      • Weight - 1,794kg to 1,982kg or 3,955lbs to 4,369.6lbs
    • Luggage capacity - 420L or 14.8 cubic feet
    • Tire Sizes
      • 215/55R18
      • 235/45/R19
    • EV capabilities
      • Vehicle-to-load
      • Vehicle-to-home

    large.All-new_Nissan_LEAF_Studio_Pictures_10.jpg

    The interior of the third generation LEAF has optional upgrades such as the Premium plus Bose audio system that includes speakers in the headrests. The interior also can be configured based on option packages with two 120V outlets that can discharge up to 1500W of combined power, powering a variety of small to medium-size devices when out and about such as camping.

    The third generation Nissan LEAF will be assembled at the Tochigi Plant in Japan and the Sunderland, northeast England plant for global sale.

    Pricing will be released closer to the start of sales in each respective market.

    For those that want to view the 2026 Nissan LEAF videos, access them here: All-New Nissan LEAF Playlist

     

