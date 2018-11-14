Ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia released a teaser shot of the 2020 Kia Soul due to be unveiled on November 28th. In addition to the standard gasoline and gas-turbocharged models, an updated "gas-free" electric model with a larger 39kw battery borrowed from the Kia Niro and an estimated 140 mile range will be shown. However, Kia states that the 2020 Soul EV, like the current model, will be limited to sale only in certain states.

We tested the 2017 Kia Soul Exclaim with the 1.6 liter turbo and found it to be a fun and capable little runabout.

The all-new 2020 Kia Soul will go on sale next year.