Nissan Refreshes the Maxima and Murano to New V-Motion Style

Nissan released refreshed versions of their Nissan Maxima sports sedan and their Nissan Murano Crossover at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show this week. Both vehicles move to Nissan's latest version of the V-Motion styling theme.

First up, the 2019 Nissan Maxima goes on sale in just a few weeks. The updated V-Motion grille and signature accent lighting contribute to an aggressive style. Styling inside is mostly carryover, however, some new materials and finishes have been added. On the safety front, the 2019 Maxima adds available Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of 6 driver assist technologies that help to avoid a crash. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Safety Shield 360 comes standard on the Maxima Platinum and as part of the SR Premium Package.

Secondly, the 2019 Nissan Murano gains an updated front fascia with new headlights, LED fog lights, and two new wheel options. The Murano also adds Nissan Safety Shield 360 as an available option on the SL Technology package and as standard on Murano Platinum.