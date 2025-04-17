All-New 2026 Audi A6 Quattro Sedan Delivering Business Class Luxury

Audi announced their latest all-new 2026 A6 quattro with hybrid technology ensuring increased efficiency with improved performance in both gas and diesel versions.

This sedan will come in a three model series for purchase.

A6 Sedan TFSI 150 kW

A6 Sedan TDI (quattro) 150 kW

A6 Sedan TFSI quattro 270 kW

The TDI and TFSI quattro will come as hybrid only or what Audi calls MHEV plus. Sadly the hybrid sedans will not be in the U.S. market, only the gas sedan per Audi.

Now that we have seen the A6 family that the rest of the world will get, this is the specific single A6 version that the U.S. will get.

This all-new A6 sedan has one of the lowest drag coefficients of 0.23 for a premium-class model setting standards in design and aerodynamics. The A6 continues to deliver in top class qualities for everyday use and long-distance driving by the use of adaptive air suspension with the all-wheel steering combing comfort with agile handling to the highest degree of Audi driving.

Audi has stated that the all-new A6 is an efficient high-performance driving system with cutting edge suspension technology giving sportiness with a high level of comfort that makes traveling a first class experience. As such the A6 will deliver on what began in 2024 as the Audi Agenda.

Due to intensified global competition in the luxury auto industry, the A6 will position itself for the future and this sedan delivers on the following:

Exterior design that is elegant and dynamic

Lighting technology that is digital and personalized

Consumer choice with a variety of color choices inside and out as well as wheel choices

Audi best aerodynamics with a combustion engine

Spacious interior Business Lounge interior design philosophy



Orders will open up spring 2025 with deliveries expected to begin summer 2025. As stated, more details will be released closer to the U.S. on-sale date.