Spying: Chevrolet Blazer Fills the Gap Between Equinox and Traverse

We have been hearing about Chevrolet adding a crossover between the Equinox and Traverse for about a year or so. This week, we have gotten our first look at this new model possibly wearing a well-known nameplate.

A spy photographer caught two Chevrolet prototypes testing alongside a Nissan Murano. How do we know they're Chevrolet models? You can just make out the emblem through the camouflage. The design is very much Traverse with a similar shape and large grille. The new crossover will use the same platform that underpins the GMC Acadia. Powertrains are expected to be a 2.5L four-cylinder and 3.6L V6. According to sources, the new crossover will have the option of three-rows to set it apart from competitors.

As for the name, Automotive News reports that it will be called the Blazer.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)