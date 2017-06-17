2018 Ford Expedition Gains Off-Road Package

While popular on the Ford F-150, the FX4 package has been absent from the Ford Expedition option list since 2004. Ford is bringing it back for their all-new 2018 Ford Expedition.

While the Expedition FX4 is intended to do the rock crawling like the Ford Raptor, the addition of the FX4 does make Ford's biggest family hauler more off-road capable, something Ford claims over 20 percent of Expedition drivers do.

The Expedition FX4 will start with a standard issue Expedition in a 4x4 configuration with a 10-speed automatic and twin-turbo V6 producing 375 HP @ 5000 rpm and 470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm. On top of that, the FX4 package will add a electronic limited-slip rear differential with a shorter 3.73:1 gear ratio, stiffer off-road tuned shocks, all-terrain tires, seven skid plates including one dedicated to protecting the turbo intercooler from ingesting sand, updated approach angles, special 18" wheels, chrome running boards, and rubber floor liners.

The Expedition's Terrain Management System available on other trims is included with the FX4 and allows drivers to select seven different modes depending on the traction conditions outside the vehicle. Properly equipped, the 2018 Expedition FX4 can tow up to 9,300 lbs.

The Expedition will be built at Ford's Louisville Kentucky plant and will go on sale this fall.

Source: Ford Media (Ford Press release on page 2), Pictures Courtesy of Ford