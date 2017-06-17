2018 Ford Expedition Gains Off-Road Package

While popular on the Ford F-150, the FX4 package has been absent from the Ford Expedition option list since 2004. Ford is bringing it back for their all-new 2018 Ford Expedition.
While the Expedition FX4 is intended to do the rock crawling like the Ford Raptor, the addition of the FX4 does make Ford's biggest family hauler more off-road capable, something Ford claims over 20 percent of Expedition drivers do.
The Expedition FX4 will start with a standard issue Expedition in a 4x4 configuration with a 10-speed automatic and twin-turbo V6 producing 375 HP @ 5000 rpm and 470 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm. On top of that, the FX4 package will add a electronic limited-slip rear differential with a shorter 3.73:1 gear ratio, stiffer off-road tuned shocks, all-terrain tires, seven skid plates including one dedicated to protecting the turbo intercooler from ingesting sand, updated approach angles, special 18" wheels, chrome running boards, and rubber floor liners.
The Expedition's Terrain Management System available on other trims is included with the FX4 and allows drivers to select seven different modes depending on the traction conditions outside the vehicle. Properly equipped, the 2018 Expedition FX4 can tow up to 9,300 lbs.
The Expedition will be built at Ford's Louisville Kentucky plant and will go on sale this fall.
Source: Ford Media (Ford Press release on page 2), Pictures Courtesy of Ford
ALL-NEW 2018 EXPEDITION FX4 IS THE MOST OFF-ROAD-CAPABLE EXPEDITION EVER
- All-new Ford Expedition with new FX4 Off-Road Package adds technology and 4x4 hardware to make this family SUV even more capable on trails and unpaved surfaces
- Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package standard equipment includes off-road-tuned shocks, all-new electronic limited-slip rear differential, skid plates, side steps and FX4 badging
- New Terrain Management System™ enables the driver to select modes to optimize driving dynamics to environmental conditions – from snow to mud, sand and more
DEARBORN, Mich., June 16, 2017 – For the more than 20 percent of Expedition owners that use their SUV for off-road adventure, Ford introduces the all-new 2018 Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package, making this the most off-road-capable Expedition ever.
“The FX4 Off-Road package delivers off-road driving confidence,” said Mike Kipley, Expedition vehicle engineering manager. “The technology we’re using works to adapt to different driving conditions so customers can enjoy the adventure without worry.”
Expedition’s all-new high-strength, aluminum-alloy body and redesigned high-strength steel frame form the foundation for its off-road and towing capabilities. The use of advanced materials enabled engineers to save up to 300 pounds, with much of the savings reinvested to offer customers more technology and features than ever before.
FX4 Off-Road Package includes:
- Patented electronic limited-slip rear differential to help improve off-road performance in low-traction situations by automatically varying power output side-to-side, depending on which wheels need extra traction. With 3.73:1 gearing, the electronic limited-slip rear differential also improves towing performance and capability
- Off-road-tuned shocks more stiffly tuned to keep wheels in contact with the road
- All-terrain tires with thicker sidewalls to maintain a smooth ride while delivering the traction needed over rough terrain
- Seven different skid plates that serve as underbody armor and protect critical areas. They include a new sand shield to protect the turbocharger intercoolers from getting clogged when driving through tall berms in sand dunes, plus steel plates to protect steering gear, engine, transmission and transfer case and a full-length guard for the fuel tank. To help climb over tall or steep obstacles, the chin spoiler beneath the front bumper has been shortened to improve approach angles
- Unique 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted cast-aluminum wheels
- Chrome running boards
- FX4 badging on the liftgate and front fender
- New rubber floor liners featuring deep side sills that can be removed and cleaned of any mud, sand or water that gets dragged in on family adventures
Expedition’s all-new easy-to-use Terrain Management System™ lets FX4 customers select from seven special drive modes that help Expedition automatically adapt to different road conditions. This includes normal for around town driving, sport for more spirited trips, tow/haul for improved towing and hauling performance, eco for enhanced fuel economy, grass/gravel/snow for loose terrain, sand for low traction situations and mud/rut for uneven surfaces. Expedition FX4 drivers also can manually select either 2WD or 4WD modes in a given drive mode, depending on their preferences and terrain.
The all-new Expedition provides generous space, connectivity and smart new technology. The Expedition FX4 Off-Road Package has a powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine, rated at 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, plus standard Auto Start-Stop, an all-new 10-speed transmission and available best-in-class towing of 9,300 pounds.
The all-new Expedition’s roomy, flexible interior offers seating for up to eight people with a wide cargo area to hold their gear, depending on cargo weight and load distribution. Expedition features a second-row seat with tip-and-slide functionality – providing easy access to the third row without the need to first remove a child safety seat. Once in the third row, even adults will appreciate more legroom and reclining seats.
The all-new Expedition lineup, including the FX4 Off-Road Package, goes on sale this fall.
