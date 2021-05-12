Could the F-150 Lighting EV be Fords first $100,000 plus EV Truck? No, starts at $39,974!

UPDATED - RELEASED INFO
Ford has announced that on May 19th 2021 the world will get to see the start of the next chapter in America's best-selling vehicle, F-150 Lightning. The Lightning will bring stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series lineup. This BEV will combine the best power, payload and towing capabilities that is the hallmark of all Ford Tough Trucks.
The reveal will take place at 9:30 pm E.D.T from Ford World Headquarters and be broadcasted live with 30+ ways to watch across physical and digital destinations. This will include Ford Facebook, YouTube channels, Twitter, Key National Publications as well as 18 impactful out-of-home locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Ford President and CEO Jim Farley says, "Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game. Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3 and now the Ford F-150 Lightning. America's Favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. The F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage, it's quicker than the coveted original F-150 Lightning performance truck and will constantly be improved via over-the-air updates."
Production of the F-150 Lightning begins next spring at the all-new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. This $700 million investment will see the start of all electric Ford F-150 pickups being produced starting mid-2022 for sale in Q3/4 2022.
Ford to Reveal All-Electric F-150 Lightning May 19 with Livestreamed Event at Ford HQ | Ford Media Center
F-150 Lightning | Ford Media Center
Ford Deepens Commitment to American Manufacturing, Celebrates Production Start of All-New F-150, Breaks Ground on New Electric F-150 Plant at Historic Rouge Center | Ford Media Center
MAY 19TH 2021 F-150 Lightning REVEAL Info
All the details and the tools to play with it in the color you might love can be found here: 2022 Ford® F-150 Lightning Electric Truck |All Electric and All F-150
You Tube Videos of the Reveal and additional video info of what the F-150 Lighting can do here: Ford Motor Company - YouTube
Basic rundown of the features and specifications:
- Intelligent Backup Power - able to power a home for 3 days on a fully charged battery or up to 10 days if rationing power.
- Pro Power - 9.6kW of max power through 11 outlets, 4 120V outlets in the frunk, 2 in the cab, 4 in the bed and a 240V outlet in the bed.
- Over the Air software updates
- BlueCruise - hands free auto cruise
- Power My Trip - SYNC ability to plan your trip with proper places to charge up your ride.
- Phone as a Key. Smartphone as a key fob but with more feature / functionality than a traditional fob.
- Intelligent Range - Built in A.I software that accurately calculates range based on various factors from weather to towing and grade.
- Standard Battery range of 230 miles, extended battery range of 300 miles.
- Ford F-150 Lighting starts at $39,974 for the Commercial-oriented version.
- Mid series XLT starts at $52,974 and topping out at $90,474
- 10,000 lbs towing capacity, course we know it can do more. Seems this is the max approved for XLT, LARIAT and Platinum with the MAX trailering towing package.
- 2,000 lbs payload capability
- Drive modes that include Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul and Off-Road
- 563 HP / 775 lb-ft of torque
- 0 to 60 Mid 4 second range
- F-150 Lighting is 40% less scheduled maintenance than and ICE F-150 over 8 years / 100,000 miles.
