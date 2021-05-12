Could the F-150 Lighting EV be Fords first $100,000 plus EV Truck? No, starts at $39,974!

UPDATED - RELEASED INFO

Ford has announced that on May 19th 2021 the world will get to see the start of the next chapter in America's best-selling vehicle, F-150 Lightning. The Lightning will bring stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series lineup. This BEV will combine the best power, payload and towing capabilities that is the hallmark of all Ford Tough Trucks.

The reveal will take place at 9:30 pm E.D.T from Ford World Headquarters and be broadcasted live with 30+ ways to watch across physical and digital destinations. This will include Ford Facebook, YouTube channels, Twitter, Key National Publications as well as 18 impactful out-of-home locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley says, "Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game. Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3 and now the Ford F-150 Lightning. America's Favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. The F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage, it's quicker than the coveted original F-150 Lightning performance truck and will constantly be improved via over-the-air updates."

Production of the F-150 Lightning begins next spring at the all-new Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. This $700 million investment will see the start of all electric Ford F-150 pickups being produced starting mid-2022 for sale in Q3/4 2022.

Ford to Reveal All-Electric F-150 Lightning May 19 with Livestreamed Event at Ford HQ | Ford Media Center

F-150 Lightning | Ford Media Center

Ford Deepens Commitment to American Manufacturing, Celebrates Production Start of All-New F-150, Breaks Ground on New Electric F-150 Plant at Historic Rouge Center | Ford Media Center

MAY 19TH 2021 F-150 Lightning REVEAL Info

All the details and the tools to play with it in the color you might love can be found here: 2022 Ford® F-150 Lightning Electric Truck |All Electric and All F-150

You Tube Videos of the Reveal and additional video info of what the F-150 Lighting can do here: Ford Motor Company - YouTube

Basic rundown of the features and specifications: