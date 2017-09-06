  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Spying: Excuse Me, But Does That Sierra Have A Diesel?

    By William Maley

      • GM's full-sizes could be joining the diesel craze

    The Ram 1500 has a diesel option and recently updated Ford F-150 will be getting one in the near future. What about General Motors' full-size pickups? Some new spy photos reveal that it could be in the cards for the next-generation models.

    Somehow, a spy photographer was able to get underneath a GMC Sierra mule to find what appears to be a tank for diesel exhaust fluid and a diesel particulate filter - key items you need to sell a diesel in the U.S. Of course, the question arises of what engine is under the hood. Various reports say it could range from a 3.0L V6 from Navistar to the 2.8L Duramax four-cylinder found in the Colorado/Canyon (we're a bit dubious on this one).

    We're expecting to hear news on the next-generation Silverado and Sierra some next year, possibly at the Detroit auto show.

    Source: Autoblog, Motor1


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles GMC

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×