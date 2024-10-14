GM EV Trucks go all in for MAX Range

GM stated a few years back that they were all in on EVs and would prove that by bringing to market a number of EVs that would meet the needs of the retail market.

Chevrolet started with the Silverado EV RST edition, delivering an estimated 440 miles of range on a full charge with 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque with a 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds, DC fast charging up to 350kW and a 10,000 pounds of trailering with 1,500 pounds of payload.

The Silverado RST was a fully loaded truck that has many features and yet Chevrolet also stated that two other modules would also be available by the end of 2024, 4WT with a 450-mile range, 3WT with 393-mile range, and a Trail Boss edition.

Full details could be viewed here: The First-Ever Silverado EV | Electric Truck | Chevrolet

WT EV Truck

Trail Boss EV truck

GMC was soon to follow with their Sierra EV Denali pickup 1st Edition that delivered 460 miles of range with 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque with the same 0-60 mph time, charging, hauling and trailering specifications.

GMC also stated that by the end of 2024 or early 2025 you could buy a Sierra EV AT4 edition or Sierra EV Elevation edition.

Full details can be seen here: The All-New 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 | Electric Truck | GMC

GM has added a Max Range battery option to their truck lineup in the following:

Chevrolet WT Max Range 492 Miles EPA-estimate

Chevrolet RST Max Range 390 Miles EPA-estimate

GMC Sierra EV Denali Extended Range 390 Miles EPA-estimate

GMC Sierra EV Denali Max Range 460 Miles EPA-estimate

Both Chevrolet will offer additional range packages for the LT series of EV pickup in 2025 as will GMC expand extended range and Max Range to the rest of their family of EV pickups in 2025.