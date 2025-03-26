Jump to content
  G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Nissan Unviels the Bold New Third Generation LEAF

      The Nissan LEAF launches an all-new version and becomes a crossover.

    Nissan Model Family Featuring the Third Generation Nissan Leaf in the center

    Nissan is launching a large offensive with moving to Hybrids for their ICE autos and launching all new EV models of existing nameplates.

    Nissan for 2025 is launching a wide range of ICE, Hybrid using their e-Power system and next-generation EVs across all segments.

    Later in 2025, Nissan will launch the 3rd generation Nissan LEAF as an SUV built on the modular CMF-EV platform. This is the same platform that the Ariya SUV is built on. The Nissan LEAF has morphed from a hatchback into an SUV following the trends of the marketplace, demands of the customer.

    The 3rd generation Leaf will move from an air-cooled EV launched in 2010 to a liquid managed EV SUV in 2025. The reimagined familyLight Blue third generation Nissan Leaf-friendly spacious crossover SUV pairs improved aerodynamics with an advanced EV architecture. This all-new LEAF will be available for the first time with OEM 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic moonroof. The 2026 LEAF will also come standard with NACS charging port integrated, enabling access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

    Efficient energy management, streamlined packaging and enhanced driving performance from Nissan's new 3-in-1 EV powertrain, are expected to help deliver significant range improvements over the previous generation.

    Nissan vehicle programs chief, Francois Bailly, told TopGear.com the new LEAF is expected to have 373 miles (600 km) driving range (WLTP).

    Further details will be shared mid-year.

