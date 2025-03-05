Auto Market Update on EVs 2025

To say that 2025 is business as usual is an understatement in that it is anything but usual. As the new administration attempts to destroy society moving forward with Electric Vehicles and return to a 1970's or 60's way of thinking with inefficient ICE or internal combustion engines this begs the question:

How are EVs doing in the marketplace right now?

According to ARENAEV.COM website dedicated to tracking sales globally, EV sales globally are expected to increase by 30% at a time that the industry is expecting a contraction in ICE sales of less than 1% for 2025.

Specific to regions, the industry is looking to sales to be as follows:

The BEV market share is for the end of the year 2025 by region. So specifically, the projection is that the U.S. will have an 11.2% market share of new auto sales standing at 11.2% come December 31st, 2025.

Europe's race for market share is interesting as while car sales declined 2.6% overall, BEV grew 34% and HEV grew 18.4%. The looser was in ICE auto production / sales.

Latin America is another interesting auto Market where auto sales are peanuts compared to the U.S. market, yet EV sales have taken off going from 2% in 2023 to standing at 6% in 2024 and yet for January / February 2025 EV sales have hit 16% of new auto sales as BYD from China and other asian EV auto companies expand offering inexpensive EVs in the market.

Isreal is another interesting market where EVs stood at 18% in 2023, grew to 24.5% in 2024 and while overall auto sales are down 21% in 2025, EVs have continued to outpace ICE sales with an interesting leader, BYD.

Africa is another place that many would not have thought about as due to the lack of consistent infrastructure EVs are something that folks would tend to think would not sell. Nigeria has seen the ICE industry crash in sales as people struggle to fuel their autos when it takes approximately 18,000 to 20,000 naira a day to run an auto compared to 4,000 naira a day to fuel an EV. Nigeria and other African countries are taking advantage of moving to Solar power by the gigawatts to spread electricity across the continent faster than the ability to build gas stations. With this has come an explosive expansion of EV sales brought by two countries. China and Vietnam are leading the EV revolution with inexpensive EVs.

With this information about the world around us, it brings us to the U.S. as we have two months under our belts and the U.S. stands as follows:

January saw EV sales in the U.S. 30% higher than a year ago with EVs making up 9.1% of all new auto purchases coast to coast at 102,243 EVs sold. An interesting highlight of auto sales is that American's bought 30.5% of used auto's as EVs with 40% of them having an average price under $25,000 and the overall average price of used EVs stood at $37,476. Used EV sales are up 3.5% over December 2024.

February saw EV sales in the U.S. of all new auto sales make up 10% of new auto purchases coast to coast. Specifically over all new auto sales fell in February 2.7% over the same time last year. There were clearly winners and losers in the industry and the list of winners is much easier to list: Kia, Hyundai, Genesis led with sales up 7%, 3% and 20%. Eking out small gains of 1% or less were Mazda, Subaru, and Lexus. Everyone else has negative sales compared to the same period a year ago. Fleet deliveries were also down 18.8% for the month.

As the U.S. economy takes a roller coaster ride, Cox Automotive has reported that for the first time, all auto companies have a 94-day average supply of unsold new vehicles. This is 2% higher than at the start of the year, 15% higher than at this same time last year compared to having a desired 60-day supply. The following auto companies are running from 100 to 160 days inventory supplies are Ford, Lincoln, Buick, Ram, Jeep and Dodge. Ford is the rare auto company that saw a 12.7% drop in ICE sales while Hybrid sales jumped 27.5% and a 15% gain in EV sales.

Tesla that does not report numbers monthly but quarterly is projected to have a massive drop in sales globally as registrations are showing huge declines as Germany showed a 60% drop, France was a 63% drop and China showed a 22% drop in new registrations. In the U.S. till they report the numbers for the quarter, Tesla has had the majority of the EV market to themselves with California being their largest market. California market share for Tesla stood at 60% in 2023, dropped to 52.5% in 2024, and with looking at EV registrations in California at the end of February / January, Tesla is showing only a 11.6 percent market share of the California EV market based on new EV registrations. Depending on the report you read, Tesla is looking at only having a 44% market share of EVs at this time in the U.S as other auto companies grow their market share of EVs.

While overall auto sales have been down, EV sales have continued to go up with 222,589 EVs sold for the first two months of 2025 based on total new autos reported sold.

In some states that have high gas taxes such as the west coast, fuel cost compared to electric rates have played into people buying EVs along with their lower cost of maintenance. Sales are expected to continue to grow as lower priced models come on the market such as the Kia EV2, 3 & 4 car and SUVs that have much more interior space over a traditional ICE auto.

In asking the questions at the start of "How are EVs doing in the marketplace right now?" One could say they are doing much better than expected, especially with the headwinds of the current administration.