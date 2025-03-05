Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Auto Market Update on EVs 2025

      The U.S. has had a turbulent start to the new year in pretty much every product category, yet the Auto Industry has been hit especially hard by the destructive nature of the DEATH of NAFTA due to Tariffs as well as Tariffs on just about the whole world, so how is this affecting EVs specifically for the U.S.?

    To say that 2025 is business as usual is an understatement in that it is anything but usual. As the new administration attempts to destroy society moving forward with Electric Vehicles and return to a 1970's or 60's way of thinking with inefficient ICE or internal combustion engines this begs the question:

    How are EVs doing in the marketplace right now?

    According to ARENAEV.COM website dedicated to tracking sales globally, EV sales globally are expected to increase by 30% at a time that the industry is expecting a contraction in ICE sales of less than 1% for 2025.

    Specific to regions, the industry is looking to sales to be as follows:

     The BEV market share is for the end of the year 2025 by region. So specifically, the projection is that the U.S. will have an 11.2% market share of new auto sales standing at 11.2% come December 31st, 2025.

    Europe's race for market share is interesting as while car sales declined 2.6% overall, BEV grew 34% and HEV grew 18.4%. The looser was in ICE auto production / sales.

    Latin America is another interesting auto Market where auto sales are peanuts compared to the U.S. market, yet EV sales have taken off going from 2% in 2023 to standing at 6% in 2024 and yet for January / February 2025 EV sales have hit 16% of new auto sales as BYD from China and other asian EV auto companies expand offering inexpensive EVs in the market.

    Isreal is another interesting market where EVs stood at 18% in 2023, grew to 24.5% in 2024 and while overall auto sales are down 21% in 2025, EVs have continued to outpace ICE sales with an interesting leader, BYD.

    Africa is another place that many would not have thought about as due to the lack of consistent infrastructure EVs are something that folks would tend to think would not sell. Nigeria has seen the ICE industry crash in sales as people struggle to fuel their autos when it takes approximately 18,000 to 20,000 naira a day to run an auto compared to 4,000 naira a day to fuel an EV. Nigeria and other African countries are taking advantage of moving to Solar power by the gigawatts to spread electricity across the continent faster than the ability to build gas stations. With this has come an explosive expansion of EV sales brought by two countries. China and Vietnam are leading the EV revolution with inexpensive EVs.

    With this information about the world around us, it brings us to the U.S. as we have two months under our belts and the U.S. stands as follows:

    January saw EV sales in the U.S. 30% higher than a year ago with EVs making up 9.1% of all new auto purchases coast to coast at 102,243 EVs sold. An interesting highlight of auto sales is that American's bought 30.5% of used auto's as EVs with 40% of them having an average price under $25,000 and the overall average price of used EVs stood at $37,476. Used EV sales are up 3.5% over December 2024.

    February saw EV sales in the U.S. of all new auto sales make up 10% of new auto purchases coast to coast. Specifically over all new auto sales fell in February 2.7% over the same time last year. There were clearly winners and losers in the industry and the list of winners is much easier to list: Kia, Hyundai, Genesis led with sales up 7%, 3% and 20%. Eking out small gains of 1% or less were Mazda, Subaru, and Lexus. Everyone else has negative sales compared to the same period a year ago. Fleet deliveries were also down 18.8% for the month.

    As the U.S. economy takes a roller coaster ride, Cox Automotive has reported that for the first time, all auto companies have a 94-day average supply of unsold new vehicles. This is 2% higher than at the start of the year, 15% higher than at this same time last year compared to having a desired 60-day supply. The following auto companies are running from 100 to 160 days inventory supplies are Ford, Lincoln, Buick, Ram, Jeep and Dodge. Ford is the rare auto company that saw a 12.7% drop in ICE sales while Hybrid sales jumped 27.5% and a 15% gain in EV sales.

    Tesla that does not report numbers monthly but quarterly is projected to have a massive drop in sales globally as registrations are showing huge declines as Germany showed a 60% drop, France was a 63% drop and China showed a 22% drop in new registrations. In the U.S. till they report the numbers for the quarter, Tesla has had the majority of the EV market to themselves with California being their largest market. California market share for Tesla stood at 60% in 2023, dropped to 52.5% in 2024, and with looking at EV registrations in California at the end of February / January, Tesla is showing only a 11.6 percent market share of the California EV market based on new EV registrations. Depending on the report you read, Tesla is looking at only having a 44% market share of EVs at this time in the U.S as other auto companies grow their market share of EVs.

    While overall auto sales have been down, EV sales have continued to go up with 222,589 EVs sold for the first two months of 2025 based on total new autos reported sold. 

    In some states that have high gas taxes such as the west coast, fuel cost compared to electric rates have played into people buying EVs along with their lower cost of maintenance. Sales are expected to continue to grow as lower priced models come on the market such as the Kia EV2, 3 & 4 car and SUVs that have much more interior space over a traditional ICE auto.

    In asking the questions at the start of "How are EVs doing in the marketplace right now?" One could say they are doing much better than expected, especially with the headwinds of the current administration.

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    There need to be more EV's and lower cost ones.  Once the Chevy Bolt, Kia EV2, EV3, EV4 type cars come out with lower costs the EV market should pick up.  And Mercedes has a whole new EV line coming, GM is still expanding Ultium, Toyota isn't even in the game yet, so once all those guys ramp up there will be a lot of options.

    I think a lot of the EV pushback is from people that don't want to lose their V8 or sports car, which is a small % of the population or people that know nothing about EVs.  Sure people don't want to lose their gas 911.  But I can't imagine anyone is saying the 3 cylinder Ford Escape, 3-cylinder Nissan Rogue, 3-cylinder Chevy Trailblazer, are some sort of excellent driving experience and they are going to hold onto poor NVH, underpowered engines that the turbos blow after 100k miles and "you'll have to pry it away from my cold dead hands."  

    Most sub $40k cars are just appliances that an EV with a bad driving experience.  Once they get $30-40k EV's out, you'll have Rolls Royce level NVH compared to a Nissan Altima or something it will be night and day.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    27 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    There need to be more EV's and lower cost ones.  Once the Chevy Bolt, Kia EV2, EV3, EV4 type cars come out with lower costs the EV market should pick up.  And Mercedes has a whole new EV line coming, GM is still expanding Ultium, Toyota isn't even in the game yet, so once all those guys ramp up there will be a lot of options.

    I think a lot of the EV pushback is from people that don't want to lose their V8 or sports car, which is a small % of the population or people that know nothing about EVs.  Sure people don't want to lose their gas 911.  But I can't imagine anyone is saying the 3 cylinder Ford Escape, 3-cylinder Nissan Rogue, 3-cylinder Chevy Trailblazer, are some sort of excellent driving experience and they are going to hold onto poor NVH, underpowered engines that the turbos blow after 100k miles and "you'll have to pry it away from my cold dead hands."  

    Most sub $40k cars are just appliances that an EV with a bad driving experience.  Once they get $30-40k EV's out, you'll have Rolls Royce level NVH compared to a Nissan Altima or something it will be night and day.

    I agree that once more low cost options are on the market and people who cannot afford a 50k to 100k EV drive a 20k to 30k ev they will change over due to less maintenance and far superior interior space and driving experience. Every person who has driven an ev has pretty much told me they would not go back to ICE except for those that drive allot due to their job, they are not wanting to change habits in how one charges over fueling or as the news has blown up, those living where it is hard to charge. The driving experience was not the problem, it was the ability to charge and idiot landlords that are missing out to charging fees that they could make due to being stupid.

    FYI China auto association that reports registrations have confirmed that Tesla sales were down 49% for the month of February in China.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    32 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I agree that once more low cost options are on the market and people who cannot afford a 50k to 100k EV drive a 20k to 30k ev they will change over due to less maintenance and far superior interior space and driving experience. Every person who has driven an ev has pretty much told me they would not go back to ICE except for those that drive allot due to their job, they are not wanting to change habits in how one charges over fueling or as the news has blown up, those living where it is hard to charge. The driving experience was not the problem, it was the ability to charge and idiot landlords that are missing out to charging fees that they could make due to being stupid.

    FYI China auto association that reports registrations have confirmed that Tesla sales were down 49% for the month of February in China.

    More chargers will help adaptation as well.  EV's are probably a better option for 80% of consumers, maybe more.  Delivery vans, mail trucks, school busses all make more sense as an EV, commuter cars should be EV's.  

    Pickups used for towing should be diesel.  Maybe some ICE sports cars, but the Mustang is down this year after 2024 was its worst year ever so I don't see where the ICE sports car demand even is.  Outside of like a $400k Ferrari but that is so limited a market.

    Tesla will probably never top their 2023 sales volume.  They might drop to like 1.5 million units a year or maybe even less and just hover around that volume the next 10 years.  The Chinese are kicking their ass on price and the Europeans won't buy them.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    More chargers will help adaptation as well.  EV's are probably a better option for 80% of consumers, maybe more.  Delivery vans, mail trucks, school busses all make more sense as an EV, commuter cars should be EV's.  

    Pickups used for towing should be diesel.  Maybe some ICE sports cars, but the Mustang is down this year after 2024 was its worst year ever so I don't see where the ICE sports car demand even is.  Outside of like a $400k Ferrari but that is so limited a market.

    Tesla will probably never top their 2023 sales volume.  They might drop to like 1.5 million units a year or maybe even less and just hover around that volume the next 10 years.  The Chinese are kicking their ass on price and the Europeans won't buy them.

    The U.S. and Japan are on a verge of being blocked out as China finances African and South/Central America counteries move to green energy via solar and wind with this adding electricity to many places that did not have it before and thus then allowing BYD to sell EVs into these places that many had previously said would not ever buy EVs as they did not have the electrical grid. Seeing that Narobi has added GW of power from green energy sources, it has expanded in a nation where gas runs 13 to 15 a gallon as I stated to running cheap EVs. So I see Tesla as having reached their peak and falling behind other auto companies, Tesla saving grace will be their charging network in Europe, Asia and North America.

    Korea will be a leader with their wide assortment of 800V EVs being sold globally.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search