BrightDrop Advancing FedEx Electrification of Fleet

GM started BrightDrop as a decarbonizing last-mile delivery company. FedEx working to deliver on their corporate goal of zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040 choose only a couple months after BrightDrop's commercialization of the Zevo 600, the fastest all-electric vehicle to market in GM's history as the corner stone in FedEx's conversion from Diesel/Petrol last-mile delivery fleet to an EV fleet.

To quote Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO), FedEx: “At FedEx, we have ambitious sustainability goals, and our phased approach to vehicle electrification is a crucial part of our roadmap to achieve carbon neutral global operations,” “In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop.”

The first 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s have been delivered throughout Southern California FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. With an estimated range of 250 miles per full charge, the Zevo 600s built on the Ultium Platform is part of a larger agreement with FedEx and BrightDrop where 2,500 Zevo 600s will be incorporated into the FedEx fleet over the next couple years.

FedEx starting in California where they have installed 500 charging stations across the state in support of the Zevo 600s is working with utility companies in evaluating and determining capacity needed from the electrical grids to support their state/national charging infrastructure as well as investing/expanding on-site generation and procurement of renewable energy at their facilities.

Mitch Jackson CSO states the following: “ For FedEx to successfully achieve our sustainability goals, it will require collaboration across the public, non-profit and corporate sectors,” “Our ongoing collaboration with BrightDrop is a perfect example of what is possible when two organizations come together and work toward achieving similar goals in pursuit of a better world.”

FedEx is pleased with their advocation of being a better steward of the planet as they started in 1994 using some of the first available lead-acid battery powered vehicles where possible. In 2003 they were the first delivery company to start using hybrid vehicles for pickup and delivery.

Today, Travis Katz, president and CEO of BrightDrop had this to say: “This shows how BrightDrop is delivering sustainable solutions at scale to customers today, and we couldn’t be happier to be part of FedEx’s sustainability journey,” “Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market, to delivering one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like.”

BrightDrop is not only rethinking how they build sustainable last-mile delivery vehicles, but also looking at all aspects of safety and ease on the body with built in grab bars, low deck industry access for the Zevo 600s and so much more.

GM/BrightDrop is working with FedEx to help them achieve a carbon neutral goal for the global company and a better quality of life for all.