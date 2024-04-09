Next Generation 2025 Buick Enclave Finishes Out Buick's Refreshed Lineup

The next generation of Buick's flagship, the 2025 Buick Enclave, launched today. With a squarer shape, the new Enclave is longer, wider, and taller than the previous generation, however, the wheelbase remains the same at 120.9 inches. Buick is giving each trim, there are three, a unique look with individualized front fascias and wheel options. Now you'll be able to tell how much coin the Jones' spent as they roll towards you the first time.

Like the new 2024 Chevy Traverse and 2024 GMC Acadia, the 310 horsepower V6 is no more. It has been replaced by a turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, making 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. The nine-speed automatic has been downsized to an 8-speed, but having that extra gear is likely less necessary with the substantially torquier power plant. All-wheel drive and front-wheel drive are available on every trim and the max tow rating remains 5,000 pounds when the buyer selects the trailering package. The previous Enclave was not known for fuel efficiency with its overworked V6, but there should be some decent improvement over the previous model's 21 mpg combined rating.

Buick has been slimming down their trim lines over the last few years, and the 2025 Enclave is no exception. Still offered in just three trims, buyers can select from Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir. All trims get customizable multi-color ambient lighting, an auto-sense power liftgate that eliminates the foot waving trick to open, power heated seats in the front row, and Buick QuietTuning.

Preferred trims come with unique 20-inch alloy wheels and a 12-speaker Bose audio system (also on Sport Touring).

Sport Touring adds a flat-bottom steering wheel, ST-exclusive interior trim, an ultra high gloss black grille surround and inserts, and unique 20-inch machine-faced wheels with gloss black inserts.

The top-of-the-line Enclave Avenir upgrades the Bose system to the Performance Series and has 16 speakers instead of 12, Avenir exclusive 22-inch Pearl Nickle finish wheels, panoramic sunroof, walk-up animation, rainsense wipers, Continuous Damping Control suspension, ventilated massaging front seats, heated second-row seats, and the "Power Package" which includes a Heads-Up display, one-touch folding second-row seats, and a power-folding third-row seat. The "Power Package" is optional on Preferred and Sport Touring trims.

Buick did an excellent job with the redesign of the front row. The key feature is the 30-inch curved gauge cluster and infotainment system. And yet, even with all of that screen real estate, we appreciate that Buick kept a line of physical buttons for HVAC control right below the screen. A dial wheel is also available for screen control on the floating center console next to the wireless phone charging pad. We really like the new three-spoke steering wheel with well-placed buttons that control cruise control, audio, phone, and more. The infotainment system uses Google Built-In to provide voice assistance, and wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are standard.

Being in a more egalitarian mood, Buick has made SuperCruise an option on all three trim levels. Buyers no longer need to step up to the top trim in order to enjoy hands-free driving. By default, the Enclave has seven exterior cameras. An eighth is added when selecting the trailering package, and selecting SuperCruise grants a ninth.

Pricing for the 2025 Enclave hasn't been released yet, but we expect a big price increase like the 2024 GMC Acadia pushing the base price just under the $50,000 mark from the $45,295 it starts at today while the Enclave Avenir will push well into the mid-$60k range.

The 2025 Enclave will be built in GM's Landing Delta Township Assembly plant and go on sale in late summer 2024.