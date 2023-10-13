EV in a Box Gives EV for EVERYONE!

What happens when you take a CALSTART Advanced Transportation graduate with a marketing and product development leader and connect them with Lee Iacocca, many others who are specialists in the EV industry and a connection to NASA?

EV FOR EVERYONE (orbiselectric.com)

You get a brain trust of individuals who have access to funding and additional folks that have helped set Bonneville Salt Flats speed records with a passion to help people convert to electric vehicles in minimal time.

ORBIS ELECTRIC believes if there is a better way to allow folks to convert their vehicles to electric vehicles in minimal time, that the adding of gigatons of CO2 to the atmosphere can be slowed down and eventually stopped.

Orbis Cofounder Marcus Hays and Chance Claxton believe that the hurdle to EV adoption is not the vehicles, but the parts.

Orbis electric has reinvented the wheel to deliver EV for EVERYONE! They are the designer and creator of automotive parts engineered to radically accelerate the global conversion to electric vehicles. Their guiding principle is hyper-efficiency, resulting in affordable solutions that bring immediate and lasting benefits to consumers, OEMs, and the planet.

How does this work you ask, simple, Orbis patented ring-wheel and disk brake assembly re-engineered the architecture of conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) by distributing the power and weight across 2-4 in-wheel motorized spindle inserts.

The two current packages offered are the

EV IN A BOX/160 (120kW/160hp)

EV IN A BOX/560 (420kW/560hp)

Revolutionary by Design

Ready to go assembly for rapid EV conversion of passenger and Class 1-8 vehicles

40%-70% fuel mileage gain

Instantaneous torque

Runs on 110V, can charge anywhere; LDVs require no more than household current

Innovative battery design, allows stacks and swaps

Proven 10% more efficient, 25% lighter, which equate to 35% better range over current EVs

Architecture frees up space and weight for cargo or passengers

Smaller mass and lighter weight, no unsprung weight penalty

Transform fleets and solo ICE vehicles into fuel efficient, emissions compliant EVs and Hybrids for pennies on the dollar

Environmentally Driven Performance

ORBIS Products are positioned to meet the new EURO 7 regulations on emissions which are the toughest in the world.

We have covered their EV in a box conversion package that Orbis has stated can be done by company certified installation experts in 3hrs or less at a starting cost of $7,500.

Orbis also has what they call their ECOWAVE brake. The Orbis hyper-efficient ECOWAVE brake operates as a freestanding brake, providing lighter, cooler, safer and greener alternative to traditional brakes. EcoWave is the first in a line of Orbis Brakes designed for each market segment, covering EVs, PHEVs and traditional ICE vehicles.

50% reduction in brake assembly mass, reducing overall weight and manufacturing costs

50% smaller brake pad yields 50% fewer brake dust particles

25% reduction in brake temperatures prevents additional brake dust and Non-Exhaust emissions

ZERO dangerous brake fade

June 5th 2022 was when Orbis Electric and NASA announced the EVOWAVE, but now the products are finally shipping.

6522-Orbis-Brakes-Debut-Press-Release.pdf (orbisbrakes.com)

According to the financials about Orbis Electric, the company is a private company, founded in 2014 by 3 private investors and has 20 employees. They are located in Santa Rosa, California.

The company has 39 patents filed, with 7 granted to date and has stated the following 4 things is what drives the company.

Orbis approach is to be a lighter EV package compared to today's heavy solutions, be cooler for the environment while producing less brake dust, greener by supplying longer range, lower emissions, and a smaller carbon footprint and smarter by offering the first comprehensive EV solution that fits in a box.

Are you ready to join the EV revolution and consider possibly converting your current ICE to EV with EV IN A BOX?

Many folks that have thought about converting their favorite auto to EV have hit the same wall as just about everyone else. A complete solution that makes it easy to undertake this project as till today, there has been no real boxed solution, just various EV resellers of parts and while they have tried their best to direct you to all one needs, there has always been what have I forgotten to have a complete EV conversion solution.