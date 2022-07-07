Leclanché Releases Fire-Resistant Next Generation Lithium-ion Cells

Leclanché Energy Storage Solutions of Switzerland has achieved a significant breakthrough in the safety of performance Lithium-ion batteries for use in EVs.

Leclanché has taken current Lithium-ion cell production to the next step by adding a special fire-retardant additive to its electrolyte formula composition lowering the risk of thermal events by close to 80%.

Verified by independent nail penetration tests has confirmed the companies claims of significantly lowering risk of thermal events with fire. The non-flammable electrolyte additive provides enhanced cell safety option for rail, truck, bus and auto EV markets. Intertek Germany, renowned third-party testing lab conducted a series of industry standard nail penetration tests on Leclanché 60 Ah cells. During this test with the cells punctured and the resulting internal short circuit, these cells exhibited a far lower risk of fire than the same cells without the fire-retardant additives.

Risk of fire to passengers onboard and expensive lithium-ion battery recalls causing disruptions, world leading energy storage solutions company Leclanché is leading the global markets in reducing these risks that auto makers have to take on to build and sell EV solutions.

To quote Leclanché:

“While the entire battery industry continues to place considerable R&D resources into the development of solid-state batteries, there’s a critical need to enhance the safety of today’s high energy density lithium-ion cell technology. Most efforts, until now, adversely impact the performance or longevity of cells. Leclanché has been able to develop a high performance and high energy density lithium-ion cell exhibiting high safety characteristics without any negative impact on performance or longevity. As technological advancements continue to be developed, this is a crucial improvement in state of the art cell technology, that does not require breakthrough technology that could still be several years away from commercial availability” said Pierre Blanc, chief technology officer, Leclanché.

Leclanché Willstatt Germany production facility that has built Lithium-ion cells based on their water-based process for the last 10 years will be the site for production of these new fire-resistant cells with availability starting Q1 2023 to OEMs.

Quote:

According to Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché, “Our breakthrough should encourage manufacturers waiting on the side-lines for next generation solid-state batteries to move forward with their advanced fleet vehicle designs today – safe lithium-ion batteries have arrived and Leclanché has them.”