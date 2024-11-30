2026 Sportage Trio Debuts at LA Auto Show

Kia started off their LA Auto Show run with the 2026 Sportage Trio Reveal. Here you have ICE, HEV, and PHEV as choices. In covering a trio of products, it is sometime best to show it off in a bullet list for quick and easy comparison and here I will do that for you. ICE, HEV, and PHEV will all include the following as standard:

“Opposites United” design philosophy takes on a more confident and refined style with Kia’s LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs

New driver-centric dual 12.3-in. panoramic displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all trims

Available new 10-in. Head-up Display (HUD)

Electrified lineup becomes even more desirable with the addition of sporty S and rugged X-Line turbo hybrid trims

Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) suite now includes available Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance, next level HDA2 and Front/Side/Rear Parking Distance Warning

Available Digital Key offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using a smart device

New Terrain mode (Snow, Mud, Sand) on X-Line, X-Pro Prestige, and all AWD trims

A more powerful than before turbo hybrid powertrain

Segment-up roominess with impressive rear legroom and cargo room

New Digital Features and Services through Kia Connect

2026 Kia Sportage ice lineup that will include LX, EX, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims.

2026 Kia Sportage HEV lineup will include LX, S, EX, X-Line and SX-Prestige trims.

2026 Kia Sportage PHEV lineup will include X-Line and X-Line Prestige trims engine same as HEV

Based on Kia's "Opposites United" styling, design elements for the different model options will be kept to the front and rear bumper, distinct X-Line style across the trio, distinct lighting and a new choice of 17-, 18-, and 19-inch alloy wheel designs.

A Cabin Aimed at Connectivity, Comfort and Convenience

Significant interior enhancements turn the cabin into a premium living space with new tech and connectivity features:

Newly integrated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) with 12.3-inch LCD display, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Kia Connect, depending on trim, can unlock the full potential of your Kia, giving you access to advanced features, such as the ability to start your vehicle remotely, precondition your cabin, check vehicle lock status, schedule maintenance, plan your route and more.

All-new available 10-inch Head-up Display (HUD) compliments new technology functions; integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (HEV and PHEV Only) and turn-by-turn directions.

Standard Smart Key with push button start offers remote start capability and supports OTA updates to introduce new features that enrich the ownership experience; Available Digital Key 2.0 Premium offers the ability to lock/unlock/start using smart devices without needing to carry a key fob and also allows sharing the digital key with family and friends.

Kia Connect services provide advanced embedded connectivity with: Wi-Fi Hotspot connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet Kia Access App with compatibility through Apple and Android-based smartwatches to access features like remote climate control, door lock/unlock and more Peace of mind with stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization capability Connected Routing: Cloud-based system calculates the optimal route using real-time maps and predicted traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant enabled smart speakers or devices to remotely control some functions

New Digital Features and Services through Kia Connect will elevate the driving experience further by streaming music, connecting personal devices with the Wi-Fi Hotspot, and even allowing the owner to customize the infotainment experience with their favorite NBA team to showcase their team spirit. Available through the Kia Connect Store, these features would allow Kia customers to personalize their car and offer the ability to add more features through OTA updates.

In addition, Sportage offers an array of available technology to assist drivers from moment to moment:

Multi-function audio/climate touchpad sits beneath the multimedia screen; switching between functions is now more natural, whether it’s changing your preferred temperature setting or adjusting the volume

360-degree Surround-View Monitor with 3D view is designed to provide a bird’s-eye view of the vehicle’s surroundings, and for added peace of mind, Remote 360 View is accessible with Kia Connect

Harman Kardon premium audio system

Wireless charging pad built inside the upper tray

Other notable interior features include:

Optional power folding outside mirrors for parking in tight spaces

Optional heated rear seats (HEV and PHEV only) offer cold weather comfort for rear passengers

New accent trims for instrument panel, center console and door panels reduce fingerprint smudges

The Sportage continues to offer a spacious interior and flexible cargo room:

41.3-inches of rear legroom with plenty of space to keep your rear passengers comfortable

Rear cargo capacity of up to 39.6 cu-ft. of space lets you take your gear along for the journey or to tackle your weekend projects.

Dual-level cargo floor provides flexible cargo carrying capabilities (standard on ICE and HEV; not available on PHEV).

New Trims and Options Packages

The Sportage adds two new turbocharged Hybrid trim levels for 2026 (S and X-Line) with the following key features:

S Hybrid: 12.3-in. touchscreen display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Fr/Rr USB-C charging ports, Smart Key with push button start, power driver’s seat with heated front seats, Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW)/Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA)/Safe Exit Assist (SEA), heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicator, 18-in. dark alloy wheels, and gloss black grille and window trims.

X-Line Hybrid: 12.3-in. touchscreen display with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Fr/Rr USB-C charging ports, wireless charging, power driver’s seat, SynTex seating with heated front seats, BCW/RCCA/SEA, heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicator, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, overhead LED interior lighting, smart power liftgate, 19-inch black alloy wheels and gloss black grille, bumper, badging and window trims.

There are also two new options packages:

LX Convenience Package: Power driver’s seat, BCW/RCCA/SEA, heated outside mirrors with LED indicator.

X-Line Technology Package: 12.3-inch ccNC Navigation/TFT cluster, Surround View Monitor (SVM)/Blind View Monitor (BVM), Harmon Kardon premium audio, two-position driver’s seat & outside mirror memory, power folding outside mirrors, and LED fog lights.

Diverse Engine Lineup

Whether you’re an urban adventurer, an off-pavement explorer, or a highway commuter, there’s a Sportage for you. Both Turbo HEV and Turbo PHEV powertrains have been refined with an uptick power.

Sportage ICE: 2.5-liter I-4 8-speed automatic transmission FWD/AWD 187 horsepower est. 3500 lb. towing capacity



Sportage HEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 47.7kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission FWD/AWD 231 horsepower est. (+4 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity



Sportage PHEV: 1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 72kW motor (revised system) 6-speed automatic transmission AWD 268 horsepower est. (+7 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity



Available Active AWD uses electro-hydraulic coupling with center-locking differential to actively distribute power between front and rear wheels depending on road and driving conditions. Add to that driver-selectable Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand) for X-Line, X-Pro Prestige, and all AWD models.



Ruggedness Retained: X-Line and X-Pro

For gasoline-powered variants, the 2026 Sportage continues to offer X-Line and X-Pro Prestige trims. Both come standard with an Active AWD system and a unique tread-like stitching pattern on SynTex synthetic leather-trimmed seats.



Sportage X-Line blends confident and rugged design:

Unique front and rear bumper and skid plate-shaped molding

Kia’s LED star map lighting and distinctive amber DRLs complimented with dark styling elements for a more aggressive image

Active All-Wheel Drive System with Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand)

Side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black for a distinctive look

Raised roof rack rails to support adventure-ready accessories

Exclusive 19-inch wheels with all-season tires

Sportage X-Pro Prestige has off-road hardware to match its design elements, including:

B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires

17-inch matte black off-road wheels

Active All-Wheel Drive System with Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand)

LED fog lights and LED Projector headlights

Heated windshield and wiper washer nozzles

Exclusive two-tone roof design

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

As with all offerings across the Kia product portfolio, there’s a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. New features to Sportage in this area include:

Standard Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection: Designed to use sensors and a camera to scan the road ahead for potential hazards and is designed to automatically apply the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Optional Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Direct Oncoming Detection & Avoidance plus next level Highway Driving Assist 2: Employs forward-facing camera, radar sensors, and navigation data. The available system can assist with maintaining a predetermined speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead of you in certain circumstances. The system can also assist with steering wheel control when changing lanes (activated by the turn signal) and evasive steering assist.

Standard Hands on Detection (HOD): Direct HOD sensor is designed to determine whether the driver is holding the steering wheel, issuing warnings when necessary.

Optional Parking Distance Warning: Forward/Side/Reverse (PDW-F/S/R): Designed to provide a warning to help avoid collision with pedestrians or objects around the vehicle at low speeds. PDW-F/R is standard.

Certain Sportage trims will be assembled in the U.S., alongside the award-winning Telluride, Sorento, and the all-electric EV6 and EV9 at Kia's West Point, Georgia manufacturing plant. The 2026 Sportage will arrive in the Kia showrooms in Q2 of calendar year 2025 with pricing announced just before the on-sale date.

2026 Kia ICE, HEV, and PHEV Photo Gallery