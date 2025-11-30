2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid: Bigger, Bolder SUV with 329 HP and 600-Mile Range

Reimagined luxury for everyday life be it city living or rugged outdoor experiences, the all new 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid delivers in a bigger, bolder, and proudly boxy style that pairs Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy with living life to the fullest approach. The Telluride has evolved to provide strength with elegance, toughness with sophistication, and innovation with restraint. Clearly Kia is pushing to transcend their original with the 2027 Hybrid.

Kia has clearly taken the best of all worlds in this Hybrid Telluride by incorporating the technology and sophistication of the EV9 such as the futuristic dashboard with real physical buttons and the flush door handles keeping things clean, modern appearance inside and out. If one is wanting an even more butch style, then the Telluride X-Pro is where you can embrace your darker side as the X-series variants wear blacked-out wheel arches, side mirrors, beltline trim, and D-pillars. On top of this you move to all-terrain tires and a commanding 9.1 inches of ground clearance.

The 2027 Telluride offers an improved interior due to the add length and ride height. This enhances the easy access entry to both the front seats and the second and third row seats with a provided flat floor and increased head room, even more if you get a model equipped with the dual sunroofs. Kia has embraced variety with new interior materials and colorways that offer rich hues and tactile details. Just some of the colorways are as follows:

Deep Navy with Tuscan Umber

Blackberry (rich dark purple) with Sand Beige

Traditional all black

Deep Khaki

Saddle brown

The 2027 Telluride has the following highlights:

Power meets efficiency: Standard 2.5L Turbo delivers 274 horespower and 311 lb-ft of torque Available 2.5L Turbo-Hybrid delivers 329 horsepower, 339 lb-ft of torque and rated at up to a Kia-estimated 35 mpg combined and a total Kia-estimated driving range of 600 miles.

Eight speed automatic transmission delivering power to FWD or AWD depending on model trim. Torque vectoring comes with the Hybrid model X-Pro has E-LSD or electronic slip differentials front and rear and a center lock differential allowing 50/50 front/rear torque split.

199.2-inch overall length with a 116.9-inch wheelbase, 2.3-inch increase over the 2026 Telluride total length and an increased wheelbase of 2.7-inches.

Interior storage space: 22.3 cubic feet with all seats up (21.3 cubic feet in Turbo Hybrid) 46.3 cubic feet with 3rd row folded down 86.9 cubic feet with 2nd and 3rd row folded down

Comfortably rugged: Newly upgraded X-Pro adds wider all-terrain tires than before, with new advanced E-LSD system, new multi-terrain AWD mode, new off-road vehicle status screen and new Ground View Monitor all riding on an elevated 9.1-inches of ground clearance.

Larger dimensions: Provides more second-row headroom, class-leading legroom, improved third-row seat access, plus more cargo space behind the 3rd-row.

Stretch Out: New, available front relaxation seats with leg rests and a driver massage function, new power-operated and available climate-controlled second-row captain’s chairs, all enveloped in a quieter interior.

Innovation Meets Function: New available power tilt/telescope steering wheel with memory, available heated seats for all 3-rows, new dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers, and new Ground Lighting (X-Pro exclusive).

Next generation technology: Available compatible smartphone or smart watch vehicle access, available YouTube and Netflix streaming; available custom display themes for all 30 NBA teams and some of Disney’s© most iconic brands.

Enhanced Safety System: 10 airbags including a front-row center airbag, enhanced rigid body structure that targets IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

Coming Soon: The 2027 Telluride is targeted to go on sale in the U.S. in first quarter of 2026, and will be assembled in West Point, Ga. Pricing to be released close to available delivery date.

The 2027 Kia Telluride will be offered in LX, S, EX, SX, SX Prestige, X-Line, and X-Pro trims. All trims will have Apple Carplay and Android Auto wireless connectivity.

The Precision in Motion exterior design allows for a slippery 0.30 drag coefficient due to incorporations of design elements from the EV6 / EV9 SUVs.

The Dreamers Sanctuary interior design unites the expansive yet intimate interior into a harmonization with nature approach. This allows for a warm natural material with curves flowing to give the driver and passengers a wrap-around design to comfort them. Kia has incorporated their NVH or Noise Vibration and Harshness package to give the interior one of the quietest rides around. The standard NVH package includes enhanced triple door seals, sound absorbing materials throughout the auto, and increased glass thickness.

Available as options upgraded relation seats with leg rests, that include massage with adjustable cushioning in support of the body. Optional heated / ventilated seats available for the first and second row with optional heated seats for the 3rd row. There is also memory -enabled power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and various options for interior led lighting as just some of the many options once can add to their Telluride.

2027 Telluride brings modern connectivity to the occupants with multiple fast charging USB-C ports throughout all 3 rows. This is complimented by the standard dual 12.3-inch panoramic digital displays with OTA. Kia built in natural AI voice assistant, ultrawide band digital key 2.0 allowing for cell phone as your key fob. This allows both apple and android smartphone users to lock, unlock, remote start and so much more for their auto interaction. The digital keys can be shared with up to 3 other family members / friends and will work via Apple Watch. For those into music, there is the optional Meridian premium stereo system made up of 14 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

Starting with the SX Prestige or SXP model, you get standard enhanced Full Display Digital Rear View Mirror, providing a wide, unobstructed field of view for the driver. The larger 12-inch head-up display (HUD) projects key vehicle information, including speed, turn-by-turn navigation, and safety alerts directly on to the windshield.

True connectivity in 2027 goes well beyond maps and texting. Getting home is more convenient thanks to Kia myQ Connected Garage. Using geo-fencing, the system can detect your vehicle’s proximity and automatically opens or closes the garage door as you approach or leave home. Experience all the new ways to stay connected and entertained with these upcoming features and more, all available in the Kia Connect Store.

The Hybrid Telluride has a 1.65 kW battery pack that allows one to use stay mode when the auto is turned off allowing up to 20 minutes of power to operate climate control, cabin lighting, stereo, as well as all other vehicle systems till the battery pack is drained down to 20% power remaining.

Kia has also pointed out all the updated and added Peace of Mind advanced driver assistance systems that are standard or available depending on trim.

Highway Driving Assist

Lane Following Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Safe Exit Warning

Safe Exit Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Rear Occupant Alert System

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist

Available Highway Driving Assist 2

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

Available Blind-Spot View Monitor

Among its 10 standard airbags, the redesigned Telluride now comes equipped with a front-row center airbag. Located between the driver and front passenger, this new additional airbag is intended to reduce front-passenger impacts in certain collisions.

More details can be viewed at Kia's website: 2027 Kia Telluride