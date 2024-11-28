Jump to content
    Kia Debut's 2026 EV9 GT and 2025 EV6 Models at LA Auto Show

      Kia shows off their EVs with more Technology, Enhanced Battery, better design updates and more. Read to get the latest scoop on the 2025 EV6 Update and the newest bad boy EV9 GT.

    Kia has been on a homerun series of hits with their ICE, Hybrid and EVs. They topped this with showing off five autos at the 2024 LA auto show, here we will focus on the newest EV9 GT and updated EV6.

    2025 EV6 started by making a bold big entrance three years ago and now the mid-cycle refresh of the EV6 is here with enhanced updates front and rear, enhanced premium interior touches and newly packaged trim levels with added features and amenities.

    The 2025 EV6 will be assembled along with the EV9 at the Kia West Point, Georgia's assembly plant with NACS charging port. This latest version of the EV6 will hit dealerships in the first half of 2025.

    The 2025 EV6 ties in stronger to the family of EVs in incorporating Kia's signature "Opposites United" styling theme. This includes star map lighting and the interior horizontal theme with curved integrated display. It will now besides having the standard 63 kWh battery pack have an optional 84 kWh battery pack that can offer up to 319 miles of range depending on the trim. 

    The 2025 EV6 will include the next-gen Connected Car Navigation Cockpit that will give OTA (over the air) updates capabilities with available digital key 2.0 that allows you to use your smartphone to lock and unlock your EV.

    2025 EV6 can be wrapped up with the following data:

    Performance

    • EV6 Light RWD with 63 kWh battery pack will have 167 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque
    • EV6 Light Long Range, Wind, GT-Line trims with RWD with 84 kWh battery pack estimated up to 319 miles, 225 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque
    • EV6 Light, Wind, and GT-Line AWD with 84 kWh battery pack, dual motors will have 320 hp and 446 lb.-ft of torque
    • EV6 GT with 84 kWh battery pack, dual motors will have 641 hp and 568 lb.-ft of torque
    • New for GT trims is a Virtual Gear Shift Feature to enhance driving immersion by simulating gear shifts with visual, sound and tactile sensation through motor torque adjustments
    • Fast 800-volt DC charging with the North American Charging Standard, port relocated to the left rear fender
    • Upgraded ICCU (integrated converter control unit) for increased output density
    • Electric tilt and telescopic column convenience
    • Enhanced ride and handling tuning with improved steering response
    • Upgraded sound absorption materials through
    • Reinforced frame to meet top level IIHS safety standards
    • Improved towing of 2,700 lbs. with auto detection trailering mode when using the 84kWh battery

    Next-Gen Convenience

    • Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC)
      • Faster processing system
      • High fidelity
      • OTA - over-the-air updates
      • Enhanced powertrain software
      • Enhanced Navigation software
      • Wi-Fi hotspot
      • Kia Connect Store for auto digital features and services
      • Digital Key 2.0 - allows use of a compatible smart device or NFC enabled card as virtual vehicle keys
      • Remote smart parking assist 2.0
      • Forward/Side/Reverse parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
      • Parking distance warning
      • Flush door handles with auto deployment standard
      • Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
        • Forward collision-avoidance assist
        • Junction turning vehicle
        • Junction crossing vehicle
        • Lane change side vehicle assist
        • Evasive steering assist
        • Highway driving assist

    More pictures inside and out of the EV6 can be viewed here: EV6 images

    2026 EV9 GT

    Kia's award winning 3-row EV SUV has expanded with the sporty GT. This highest performance EV SUV has crushed the Nürburgring racetrack in Nüremberg Germany. This potent SUV has the following specifications:

    • Dual-motor e-AWD with an estimated 501 hp
    • Targeted 0-60 mph of 4.3 seconds
    • Electronically controlled suspension (ECS)
    • Exclusive exterior and interior design elements
    • NACS port
    • 7.8 inches of ground clearance
    • 5,000 lb. towing capacity
    • VGS or virtual gear shift to simulate a shiftable transmission, can be used in auto mode to feel it or the paddle shifters on the steering wheel to shift gears
    • Limited slip differential
    • e-ASD or electric active sound design to enhance a serein interior from the road noise.
    • 21-inch alloy wheels using 285/45R21 high performance Continental tires
    • ADAS technology as found on the EV6

    The EV9 GT will go on sale in the latter half of 2025 with pricing and full details available closer to the on-sale date.

    Click here: Full EV9 Gallery

