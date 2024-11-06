Kia SEMA Concepts Excite Audience Members

At the 2024 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, the Kia Design center of America brought to life two concept vehicles that provide the ultimate in capabilities, adaptability, utility and organization. These two lifestyle vehicles blend form and function into the machines designed for responsible engagement with nature.

EV9 ADVNTR CONCEPT EV SUV – this truly unique all-electric 3-row SUV is designed to take life well beyond the beaten path. And conquer it. Built for serious fun, this 2025 EV9 EV SUV has been refined into the most adventurous SUV Kia has ever imagined. With custom front and rear facias for a unique and rugged look – and a reinforced rocker panels for increased capability and character – the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV also features a 3” lift compared to the standard EV9 and a rugged tire and wheel combination to maximize the vehicle’s off-road capability. A custom roof rack can handle everything from standard luggage containers to bespoke roof-mounted tents that transform the EV9 ADVNTR into a machine perfect for getaways in the great outdoors. Rough and ready, the EV9 ADVNTR EV SUV is Kia’s latest expression of a lifestyle utility vehicle ready for tomorrow’s adventures.

PV5 WKNDR CONCEPT EV VAN – is based on Kia’s recently debuted line of EV PBVs, or Purpose Beyond Vehicles, designed for small business and delivery functionality. It is a highly capable van allowing expression of your lifestyle wherever it may take you. Lifted and equipped with off road tires, it is an ideal escape pod for extended weekends in nature. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features a highly flexible and adaptable modular interior that can be easily and efficiently customized to maximize space and function – akin to a Swiss Army Knife on wheels. The van’s “Gear Head” feature is the first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides an off-board, sheltered storage space for gear when the vehicle is stationary, allowing for maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside. The PV5 WKNDR EV VAN’s “Gear Head” can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking afficionados that want to “Cook with a View”. Truly self-sufficient, the PV5 WKNDR EV VAN features solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge the batteries for many uses. As an example, Kia installed an onboard compressor to handle needs for inflation, from adjusting tire pressure when out on the trail to inflating space efficient mattresses when setting up camp for the night.

Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America had this to say at the reveal: “Kia’s rugged and capable utility vehicles have long been known for being versatile, adaptable and comfortable to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers. We wanted to ‘level up’ the functionality and capability by developing these concepts that take those legendary attributes to the next level. Our vehicles already help people live their active and adventurous lifestyles and it was fun to see just how far we could go with these latest concepts. The SEMA Show acts as a blank canvas for creativity and offers a glimpse into what Kia’s automotive future may hold.”

Work or play these two EVs are ready to handle whatever you throw at them. Kia, get out and play!!!