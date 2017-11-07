Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is A Supercar from the Future

Lamborghini has never been one to follow convention and this is very much the case with the Terzo Millennio concept. Working together with MIT, the concept is the Italian sports car builder's idea for a futuristic supercar.

It certainly looks like a futuristic Lamborghini with a short front, deep and massive air vents, and a wild rear end look. The body is made out of carbon fiber and could be used to store energy. Lamborghini and MIT are investigating how they can use the carbon fiber shell as a big battery. This technology can also allow the vehicle to heal small cracks by varying the amount of charge throughout the body. The car is said to be able to monitor the structure for cracks or other damage.

As you might have guessed from the previous paragraph, the Terzo Millennio concept is an electric vehicle. Each wheel comes with an electric motor. Power is drawn from a supercapacitor that can withstand rapid discharge and charge. Lamborghini doesn't say how much horsepower is being produced from the electric motors.

“The new Lamborghini collaboration allows us to be ambitious and think outside the box in designing new materials that answer energy storage challenges for the demands of an electric sport vehicle,” MIT chemistry Professor Mircea Dinca said in a statement.

We wouldn't be surprised if some of these ideas appear on a Lamborghini down the road.

Source: Lamborghini