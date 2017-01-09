Lexus Executive Admits There Are Some Holes In Their Lineup

Lexus executives admit there are some holes in their lineup such as not having a subcompact or three-row crossover. Speaking with Automotive News, Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken said the brand is losing as many as 70,000 potential vehicle sales by not competing in certain segments.
"We do think there's room to fill some gaps that still exist for Lexus," said Bracken.
One possibility is introducing a subcompact crossover possibly with a production version of the UX concept.
"That's a gap we are watching very closely. We're very fixated on trying to move that conversation forward with our parent corporation."
Also up for consideration is a three-row crossover and expanding the F-series performance family - might include an LC-F.
One surprise to come out is Lexus doing an electric vehicle. According to Bracken, the brand started investigating possibilities after the Paris Motor Show where many European luxury automakers pushed this idea.
"It was amazingly focused. Subsequent to that show, from my standpoint, we began conversations with our product planners," said Bracken.
Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator