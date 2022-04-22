Three Fully Electric Vehicles by Lincoln by 2025 starts with their Global Debut of the Lincoln Star Concept!!!

To quote Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor Company:

“This is a shining example of what happens when we combine Lincoln luxury with flexible electrical architecture to create unimaginable experiences for customers,” “We can truly revolutionize how people engage with the brand and scale it across an exciting lineup of products that catapult Lincoln into the digital, connected age.”

Global debut of Lincoln Star Concept evolves Quiet Flight DNA and showcases a captivating, dynamic new face – revealing the brand’s vision for connected, electrified vehicles

Connected technologies and a next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System deliver unique, rejuvenating moments inside the cabin, with three moods that create a sanctuary using scent, sight and sound

More than half of Lincoln’s global volume is expected to be all-electric vehicles by mid-decade; the brand will deliver three new fully electric vehicles by 2025, adding a fourth by 2026

Inside and out, the Lincoln Star concept introduces new design language, with Lincoln’s core tenets of beauty, human, gliding and sanctuary on full display. These tenets will help guide Lincoln’s future design, and by mid-decade, Lincoln plans to deliver three new fully electric vehicles, meaning that more than half of its global volume will be zero emissions vehicles, and it will add a fourth by the end of 2026.

As Lincoln moves toward an electric future, it is equally focused on keeping its current portfolio fresh and introducing new clients to the brand. Lincoln reported its best annual global sales in 21 years, up 7% over 2021, and plans to build on its momentum with the recent launches of the all-new Zephyr in China and the new Navigator in North America.

“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space – a true place of sanctuary – for our clients.”

Lincoln has been allowed to clean sheet the future of BEVs for the luxury line and the Star is where the imagination was let loose to create a guiding star for the future of Lincoln both on and off road.

Maximizing ease of storage with one of the largest Frunks while providing a relaxing and large interior using an open access that has been a hallmark of the Continental of the past.

To quote the press release:

A guiding star for Lincoln

Both on and off the road, thoughtful design details, connected experiences and clever solutions create the ultimate sanctuary for clients in the Lincoln Star Concept, while delivering a more modern aesthetic and intelligent, intuitive features. ‘

“Electrification is removing many traditional vehicle design constraints, allowing us to reimagine what a vehicle can be,” said Anthony Lo, chief design officer, Ford Motor Company. “The Lincoln Star is a study of experiences and themes that push the boundaries of Lincoln design – and it’s just the start.”

In a nod to the evolved design language of Lincoln, the silhouette is sleek and dynamic, and is expanded to create a striking effect. Whether stationary or in motion, the concept uses design, light, displays, scents and sounds to create an immersive experience for clients. Intelligent technology that enhances comfort, productivity and entertainment is deployed throughout to bring the romance of travel back in a uniquely Lincoln way.

Designers worked to create harmony throughout by using light in a modern new way. Illuminated crystallines, plus backlit doors, seats and exterior features elevate the architectural space to create the ultimate sanctuary. The new Lincoln star on the fascia lights up like a jewel – greeting clients upon approach while giving new meaning to the Lincoln Embrace welcome sequence.

The company’s rear- and all-wheel-drive flexible battery electric architecture and next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System enable the new design thinking and connected experiences the Star Concept offers. The flexible architecture means engineers and designers could reimagine the additional interior space in new and exciting ways to create a unique Lincoln experience.

The new Lincoln Intelligence System takes the definition of “digital assistant” to a new dimension, enabling experiences such as connected vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure capabilities, as well as next-generation leading driver-assist features such as Help Me See and Park for Me.

Interiors can make or break a luxury auto and Lincoln looked to the past for inspiration while looking to the future on what todays 21st century customer would be expecting and has delivered on a spacious interior.

The interior has also been designed for those that want to use hands free self-driving or at least have a relaxing space to converse with others no matter where one would find themselves on or off road.

Even the need for a comfortable supportive reclining position was thought of.

Lincoln has the following to say about this new take on the interior:

A reimagined sanctuary

Both in design and color composition, the interior is uniquely partitioned into first- and second-row areas. The entire cabin experience in the first and second row is premium, with extra-spacious wraparound seating, reclined lounge posture, individual lounge leg rests and curated storage for devices and slippers, controls for rejuvenation moods and a luxurious glass beverage chiller integrated between the back seats.

The feeling of spaciousness is enhanced with 3D-printed metal latticework on the A-pillar along the windshield and the D-pillar at the back window of the Lincoln Star Concept – visible from the inside out. These transparent pillars, along with a full skylight with digital shade, invites natural light in to enhance the open, airy feel of the space.

A coast-to-coast curved horizontal display creates a digital panorama in which content flows seamlessly into an integrated center control screen, then into the second-row screen, creating a unique experience for all passengers. New materials such as leather and chrome alternatives and several unique finishes – work in harmony to create a modern, luxurious experience.

Three rejuvenation moods join a new Lincoln Embrace sequence harmonizing audio, scenting and lighting throughout the cabin. A symphonic orchestration with crisp, high-resolution animations on the displays creates an immersive digital sanctuary. Whether stuck in traffic or just enjoying a few quiet moments after work, the rejuvenation moods provide a true sanctuary in a third space:

Coastal Morning uses gentle, oceanic sounds, a fragrance of sea mist and the soft, warm glow of the sun with dynamic lighting throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise

Mindful Vitality is meant to reenergize the senses, with invigorating, upbeat audio, dynamic abstract artwork, soft, glowing lighting and a flowery fragrance throughout

Evening Chill mirrors dusk using a calming night soundtrack coordinated with night sky video and an evergreen fragrance

The three moods are built around the body’s natural circadian rhythm of morning, day and evening. With the help of connected technology, the moods will offer content updates and ways for clients to personalize their settings into the future.

Using the area no longer occupied by a gas engine, a front trunk allows for ample storage, expanding the feeling of spaciousness inside. With electro-chromatic glass that changes from transparent to opaque, the front trunk is instantly recognizable, allowing light in when the vehicle is in motion and darkening to hide stored valuables when parked. Under the front trunk, illuminated first-row floors flow uninterrupted into the interior, creating an airy, open cabin.

A wing-shaped floating instrument panel, inspired by aircraft ailerons, emphasizes horizontal balance and equilibrium, while Lincoln one-touch pedal allows for effortless operation. The interior also features Lincoln Attaché, a digital briefcase concept with a hidden compartment in the rear coach door that not only provides safe storage of tablets and laptops, but does double duty as a charge pad for devices and can seamlessly detect incoming wireless content for clients. Finally, a reimagined rear cargo space features a lounge mode that transforms into a cozy, indulgent outdoor seat to bring the destination closer.

“The Lincoln Star Concept has been a true labor of love for our team and provides us with a platform to share and test our experiences and design philosophy with clients as we evolve our Quiet Flight DNA,” said Kemal Curic, global design director, Lincoln. “Signifying transcendence through both space and time, the concept creates a sense of peace and serenity within an electric experience and previews what is to come from Lincoln.”

Coastal Morning

Evening Chill

Mindful Vitality

The Lincoln Star is an AWD concept that is showing what American Luxury in the 21st Century looks like and can be. As such, they have not stated if the Star is to be a SUV, CUV or Car. In looking at the next two videos, one could go as far as saying this is a return to comfort in the form of an American Station Wagon re-imaged in the 21st century.

Lincoln-Star-Concept.mp4 Lincoln-Star-Concept-Connected-Experience-Animation.mp4

Lincoln is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about Lincoln, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com.

