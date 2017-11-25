Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mazda Plans a New Crossover For the U.S.

    To be built in the U.S. as well

    In a recent interview with Automotive News, Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai revealed that the company is working on an all-new crossover designed and built exclusively in the U.S.

    "We are actually going to introduce a totally new and different type of SUV. R&D is coordinating with our North American operations on that right now," said Kogai.

    He said the new model would slot into Mazda's current crossover lineup (CX-3, CX-5, and CX-9) and would not cannibalize the sales of any of the current models. Production will begin in 2021 at a plant that will be a joint venture between Mazda and Toyota. Mazda is planning to dedicate its entire capacity of 150,000 vehicles for this new model.

    It is unclear what this crossover could be, but some believe it could be the successor to the the CX-7.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    Photo Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears


    smk4565

    Could be some sort of FJ Cruiser successor that is more of an off roader than the current crop of crossovers.  But they wouldn't sell 150,000 of those unless it was like $20,000 version of the TJ Cruiser concept that Toyota had.

    I think for sure they could do a CX-7 midsize crossover, the CX-5 is 179 inches long, the CX-9 is 199 inches long, so I would say they are missing a 189 inch long crossover, which is at the heart of the market.

