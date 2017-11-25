Mazda Plans a New Crossover For the U.S.

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Mazda CEO Masamichi Kogai revealed that the company is working on an all-new crossover designed and built exclusively in the U.S.

"We are actually going to introduce a totally new and different type of SUV. R&D is coordinating with our North American operations on that right now," said Kogai.

He said the new model would slot into Mazda's current crossover lineup (CX-3, CX-5, and CX-9) and would not cannibalize the sales of any of the current models. Production will begin in 2021 at a plant that will be a joint venture between Mazda and Toyota. Mazda is planning to dedicate its entire capacity of 150,000 vehicles for this new model.

It is unclear what this crossover could be, but some believe it could be the successor to the the CX-7.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

Photo Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears