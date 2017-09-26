Spying: Is that You Mazda CX-5 Diesel?

Mazda confirmed last year that the CX-5 crossover would be arriving with the option of a diesel engine sometime in the second half of this year. We're three months into the second half of 2017 and nothing has popped up. Mazda has also been keeping quiet on the CX-5 diesel. So low and behold our surprise when Car and Driver caught a prototype running around Michigan.

How do we know its the diesel? The tachometer has a redline of 5,500 rpm and there is single tailpipe - the standard CX-5 comes with dual exhaust tips. As Car and Driver notes, this test vehicle has a Bosch sticker on the windshield. This likely hints that Bosch is doing some testing for Mazda. They're known for having a fleet of test vehicles running around Southeast Michigan.

When reached for comment, a Mazda spokesperson said the company is working with the EPA and California Air Resources Board toward final emissions certification. No details were given on timing.

Source: Car and Driver