  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    The new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC now only with Hybrid Drive

      Moving towards a lineup of full electrification with the new Hybrid GLC 300 for 2023

    Mercedes-Benz has released information on the new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300.  While the GLC is all new, the most newsworthy change is under the hood where the turbocharged 2.0 liter, 4-cylinder gains the assistance of a 48 volt electric motor-generator mild-hybrid. The gas engine makes 258 horsepower, up 3 from the prior year, and 295 lb-ft of torque, up 22, however that torque peak is available in a narrower band of 2000 rpm - 3200 rpm compared to the 1800 rpm - 4000 rpm of the outgoing version.  The combined system more than makes up for the narrower torque band with a boost from the electric motor of 23 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Most of the electric boost is available in the lower end of the rpm range. Estimated acceleration times improve by just 0.1 second.

    The 48-volt starter-generator allows the engine to utilize the start-stop feature in a significantly smoother way, being nearly imperceptible to the driver.  There is also a glide mode function where the gas motor is able to power down in low-demand situations and the transmission shifts to neutral allowing the vehicle to coast. While gliding mode has been avaible on previous, non-electrified models, the addition of the hybrid system allow for a smoother transition when the engine powers back up.

    The 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic carries over driving either the rear wheels or Mercedes' familiar 4matic all-wheel drive.

    The rest of the GLC 300 is new as well. It gains nearly 2.5 inches in length, 0.5 of an inch in wheelbase, and nearly 2 inches in rear track.  That does not, however, translate to more room for passengers. Interior dimensions remain the same with less than a 10th of an inch change in most.  Cargo room is up 2.5 cubic feet.

    Visually, Mercedes clearly took the conservative approach as the new model looks like a refresh of the prior one.  Aero is improved to a .29 Cd along with an optimization of the vehicle to reduce wind noise.22C0161_024.jpg

    The interior is all new with a large, 11.9 inch infotainment screen in the center stack.  While there is a row of hardware buttons, most functions have been moved into the screen or are activated via "Hey Mercedes" using the MBUX system. With this latest version of MBUX, updates are now able to be downloaded over a mobile data connection built into the vehicle.

    For those of you who wish to take your luxury crossover off-road, there is a new feature called "transparent hood" that uses exterior cameras to display a view under the front of the vehicle, including the wheels and their position. This allows drivers to avoid large rocks or holes in their path.

    For 2023, Mercedes has slimmed down the number of package offerings, making more features standard and reducing the number of à la carte options.

    The Mercedes-Benz GLC is built in Bremen, Germany with Beijing China, and Sindelfingen, Germany being added later this year. Production should start later this summer.

     

    Key dimensions:

    GLC

    X 254

    Preceding model

    Difference

    Exterior dimensions (in)

     

     

     

    Length

    185.7

    183.3

    +2.4

    Width

    74.4

    74.4

      0

    Width incl. exterior mirrors

    81.7

    82.5

    -0.8

    Height

    64.6

    64.7

    -0.1

    Wheelbase

    113.7

    113.1

    +0.6

    Track, front

    64.1

    63.8

    +0.3

    Track, rear

    65.6

    63.7

    +1.9

    Interior dimensions (in)

     

     

     

    Max. headroom, front, driver

    41.3

    41.9

    -0.6

    Headroom in the rear

    39.65

    39.61

    +0.04

    Legroom, front

    40.7

    40.8

    -0.1

    Legroom, rear

    37.4

    37.3

    +0.1

    Elbow room, front

    59.0

    59.0

      0

    Elbow room, rear

    58.3

    58.0

    +0.3

    Shoulder room, front

    57.3

    57.2

    +0.1

    Shoulder room, rear

    56.6

    56.5

    +0.1

    Luggage capacity acc. to VDA (cu-ft)

    21.9

    19.4

    +2.5

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC / GLC 300 RWD

    Engine

    Number of cylinders/arrangement

     

    4/in-line

    Displacement 

    cc

    1999

    Rated output 

    hp

    258

    at engine speed

    rpm

    5800

    Add. Output (Boost)

    hp

    23

    Rated torque

    Lb-ft

    295

    at engine speed

    rpm

    2000-3200

    Add. Torque (Boost)

    Lb-ft

    148

    Compression ratio

     

    10.0:1

    Mixture formation

     

    High-pressure injection

    Power transmission

    Drive/front:rear distribution

    All-wheel - 45:55/ Rear Wheel Drive

    Transmission

    9G-TRONIC

    Gear ratios

     

    1./2./3./4./5./6./7./8./9./Reverse

    5.35/3.24/2.25/1.64/1.21/1.00/0.87/0.72/0.60/R1 4.80

    Suspension

    Front axle

    Four-link steel suspension with selective damping system

    Rear axle

    Independent multilink suspension with selective damping system

    Braking system

    Internally ventilated disk brakes at front and rear

    Steering

    Speed-dependent, electro-mechanical direct steering (rack-and-pinion)

    Wheels

    8J x 18 H2 ET 32.5

    Tires

    235/60 R 18

    Dimensions and weights

    Wheelbase

    in

    113.7

    Front/rear track

    in

    64.1/65.6

    Length/width/height

    in

    185.7/74.4/64.6

    Turning circle

    ft

    38.7

    Boot capacity, VDA

    Cu-ft

    21.9

    Performance

    Acceleration 0-60 mph

    s

    6.2

    Top speed

    mph

    130 (electronically limited)

    smk4565

    Sticking with the formula that works, looks similar to the current car.  The interior is nice step up from the current car, nothing here is a surprise since the C300 has the same powertrain and interior.  I think interesting is the C43 since it has a 402 hp turbo 4 that is hand built, air suspension, multi-clutch transmission and 4 wheel steering.  That car is a lot more serious than the old C43 which is basically a C-class with the old E-class V6.  So the GLC43 should be a really solid performer too.  Not to mention the C63/GLC63 that are getting 660 hp, that blows away anything in this segment.

      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Interesting, Polestar has debuted their First Performance SUV. Polestar to debut first electric performance SUV, Polestar 3, in October 2022 - Polestar Global Media Newsroom Production will start at the begining of 2023 and full details will come out on October 2022 as well reservations open. Production to be done in the USA for the market and China production for local and EMEA market. Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fibre body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 Nm. From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 – the company’s first electric performance SUV. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe. In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030. Ford has sided with California on setting stricter air standards and a move to EVs. Seems this time they also agree with the EPA as they reverse the attempts to roll back clean air and water standards from the last administration. Now just have to get all the other auto companies to get on board with this. Ford Sides with EPA and California in Lawsuit to Allow Tougher Clean Air Standards | Ford Media Center
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      I used to have to do yearly tradeshows in NY City and hated it, smelly, decay and the subway system is nasty dirty and smelly. So glad no more tradeshows are done in that overpriced, over crowded place. Yet, I get the photographic possibilities of living there. Still way to crowded for me to ever go back again. On the other hand while the sunsets can be amazing, southern California is crazy crowded too and has it's own weird smell of decay and way too many people that do not care about others property and damage it then you have the lack of clean water, restrictions are in place for most of southern California and the heat sucks. Yup will pass on living or visiting either place.
    • NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      1987 Buick Regal T Type Survivor Classic Cars The Deeper Dive

      By NINETY EIGHT REGENCY · Posted

      This Regal was so modified!  
    • NewsFeeder
      Cheers and Gears Automotive News Updates Newsletter

      By NewsFeeder · Posted

    • Robert Hall
      May Car Spotting Thread

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      I think those tracks would all be on my 1987 playlist... as would many songs from 1994 through 2002, those were the years I drove the car the most...all over Michigan, Ohio and then in 1997 to Colorado... I haven't tried the CD player yet (I put a Sony single disc player in it in 1997 after the tape deck died).  I have to get a new 'Michigan Engineering' decal for the rear window (had that there from grad school) and a Colorado logo plate for the front, since Ohio is now a 1 plate state... but first things first..need to get it checked out mechanically, get new tires, etc.  I did find receipts and a window sticker for an oil change in 2018. 

